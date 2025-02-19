Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Economic Summit

President Donald Trump speaks at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, February 19.

The meeting, hosted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, will see Trump address “thought leaders, investors, and policymakers” as he looks to jumpstart America’s New Golden Age with fresh economic investment in the United States.

FII describes the Miami summit as intending to “unleash extraordinary value creation by harmonizing the tactical goals of the public and private sectors, supercharging economic growth and prosperity.”