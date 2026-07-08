Fed Minutes Show Fed Officials Divided On Likely Path of Rates

Fed officials were divided last month when it came to the direction of rates this year, minutes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated.

The Fed left interest rates on hold at that meeting, unanimously approving a shortened statement that kept the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate target in a range of 3.50 to 3.75 percent. The meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee was the first chaired by Kevin Warsh.

But officials did not agree about the direction of rates later this year, with what appear to be closely divided numbers of officials expecting that they would cut rates and officials expecting that they would raise rates.

“Regarding participants’ individual assessments of appropriate monetary policy under what each participant judged to be the most likely scenario for the economy, many participants indicated that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate would be within or slightly below the current target range at the end of this year. Many other participants, however, assessed that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate would be above the current target range at the end of this year. Participants noted that their future policy actions would depend on incoming information,” the minutes report.

The direction of inflation appears to be the point of division. If inflationary pressures dissipate, most Fed officials think that it would make sense to keep rates where they are or lower them. But at the meeting, officials also considered scenarios where inflation remained high, due to the conflict with Iran, AI-related demand, and the effects of tariffs, which would require higher rates to bring down inflation.