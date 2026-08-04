Exclusive — PragerU CEO Explains Young Americans Must Become Financially Literate: ‘No Longer Optional’

PragerU has launched a new series on financial literacy, called Economic Game Changers. Each episode highlights a historical figure who played a role in shaping the way people see and talk about modern economics today.

“From Adam Smith to Thomas Sowell, meet the men whose bold economic ideas shaped history and defined the way everyone talks about money, trade, and markets today,” the description for the Economic Game Changers reads on PragerU’s website.

Marissa Streit, the CEO of the conservative organization, told Breitbart News, “Many Americans are appalled by the increasing number of students who tell pollsters they prefer socialism over capitalism.”

“But it’s not entirely their fault,” Streit continued. “They simply haven’t been taught any better. American education has failed to teach the truth about economic ideas or the thinkers who transformed the free world.”

“Most students have never even heard the names of giants like Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman, and Thomas Sowell,” the PragerU CEO added. “That’s not an accident. It’s the result of an education system that treats children as pawns in political agendas rather than students who are searching for truth.”

Streit went on to say, “If students learn anything about economics, it’s too often about how America’s capitalist system is ‘inherently unjust.'”

“We created the PragerU Kids series because economic literacy is no longer optional for a generation who will inherit unprecedented national debt, face the real threat of socialist policies, and deal with the consequences of today’s economic decisions,” Streit said.

PragerU’s new series on financial literacy arrives on the heels of the conservative organization developing a music show for kids.

In June, PragerU’s Jill Simonian told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow that the organization — founded by Dennis Prager — created a music show for the youth, noting, “Kids aren’t learning music songs anymore, especially the very youngest of our learners.”

The pair discussed the importance of patriotic music, early childhood education, and instilling values in children through engaging and wholesome content, leading to Simonian revealing PragerU’s new project.

As for the organization’s latest series on financial literacy, you can subscribe to PragerU’s Economic Game Changers series here.