JOLTS: Hiring Rises and Quits Rate Indicates Higher Confidence Among American Workers

The share of American workers who voluntarily quit their jobs has been higher than previously thought, indicating a higher level of confidence among workers that better jobs are available, and hiring increased in June.

The quits rate, which measures the share of workers who choose to leave their jobs, came in at two percent in June, higher than the 1.9 percent previously reported for May and April, according to the government’s monthly report on the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS. The quits rate for May was revised up to two percent.

The quits rate is a proxy for worker confidence because employees generally leave when they believe they have good prospects of finding a better job or have already found new work.

The quits rate in the private sector for June was higher, at 2.2 percent. The rate for May was revised up to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in June fell to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in the previous two months. The private sector added a seasonally adjusted 49,000 workers to payrolls, including 6,000 in durable goods manufacturing and 11,000 in construction. Including the public sector, payrolls expanded by 57,000.

The quits rate rose in construction, wholesale and retail trade, as well as transportation, warehousing, and utilities. The quits rate declined in the finance, information, and government sectors.

Job openings inched down to 7.36 million from 7.54 million in May. The decline in vacancies was driven by drops in healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and business services. Openings rose in construction, where the AI-buildout is fueling expansion despite lackluster homebuilding, and durable goods manufacturing. Retail trade and transportation, warehousing, and utilities also saw significant rises in openings. Openings were up in financial services and information.

Hiring increased in June, suggesting that employers and employees were having an easier time matching. Hires rose from 5.252 million in May to 5.348 million in June. Construction hires came in at 323,000, 41,000 above the May level. Manufacturers hired 329,000, an increase of 33,000 from the previous month. Healthcare hires increased by 69,000 to 701,000.

The report indicates that there was about one opening per unemployed worker, which is considered a balanced labor market. Federal Reserve officials watch this ratio closely for signs of labor slack or tightness.