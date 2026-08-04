WATCH — Arizona Neighbors Boost Struggling Donut Shop’s Business: ‘God Is Good’

A donut shop in Scottsdale, Arizona, struggling to make ends meet has received a huge boost from its community.

The Local Donut’s owner Daniel Tes and his team start late at night to make sure their shelves are full of sweet treats for the next morning’s customers, and when he opened the store 10 years ago, he knew the hard work it would involve, Fox 10 reported Friday.

However, business slowed over the summer and Tes said although many other shops experience the same thing, this year was pretty rough.

“We felt the pressure after spring training to get things ready for summer, and we just couldn’t catch up. Last week was probably our worst. We couldn’t make payroll,” he explained, noting he decided to do something about it.

“I kind of had to humble myself and ask for help from the community, ask for help from God,” Tes recalled. He issued a message on social media and got a response he was not expecting.

“We’ve been showing up every day, and so have all of you. For that, we’re incredibly grateful,” the message posted on Instagram read:

We’re going to be transparent: this was the first week in a long time that we weren’t able to make payroll. The truth is, it’s been building over the past several weeks. While this summer has been better than last year, and your support has carried us farther than we made it then, we’re still feeling the weight that so many small businesses are experiencing. … The one thing that gives us peace is this: our team is stronger than ever, our faith is stronger than ever, and the love surrounding this little donut shop is bigger than ever. If you’ve been thinking about stopping by this weekend, we’d love to see you. Bring a friend, grab your favorite dozen, or simply help spread the word. Every bit of support matters more than you know. As always, thank you for believing in us. Gratitude and love, always.

When word spread, neighbors took action and packed the business the following day while other small businesses pre-paid orders for customers.

In another post following the huge show of support, the donut shop said, “God is good,” and thanked customers for helping them in their time of need.

“This week we saw so many familiar faces, and just as many new ones. Watching this little shop fill with people from all walks of life has been something we’ll never forget,” adding, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

In a comment after the show of support, Tes said, “There’s a lot of selfless people out there, a lot of generous people,” adding he wanted to pay it forward.