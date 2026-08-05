Trump Judges Turbocharge Deportation Orders

President Donald Trump’s deputies have tripled the monthly number of judicial deportation orders, enabling officials to exceed their recent deportation records during the next few months.

“They are plowing through these cases like a freaking snowplow in Utah snow,” said Andrew Arthur, a former immigration-court judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies. “They’ve dropped the backlog from nearly 4 million down to less than 3.5 million,” he added.

The Justice Department’s immigration-court judges ordered the removal — or deportation — of 79,000 migrants in June, up from roughly 25,000 in December 2024 when President Joe Biden’s deputies were pulling migrants across U.S. legal barriers.

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Migrants with deportation orders can be quickly arrested and deported because they have few legal options to stay in the United States. Under prior administrations, the deportation orders were routinely ignored by both migrants and deportation agencies, Arthur told Breitbart News.

The deportation orders were likely higher in July, and will likely be even higher in August, paving the way for even more deportations in early 2027.

Just 1.9 percent of the court cases provide migrants with some legal status, down from roughly 25 percent in Biden’s term.

The June data was shared by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), which is sympathetic to migration and migrants. The site noted that the administration’s courts have a backlog of 3.2 million migrants after Biden’s migration boom.

Unsurprisingly, the deportations are providing tangible benefits for ordinary Americans. For example, the administration’s closure of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians is forcing U.S. employers to sacrifice profits by hiring more sidelined Americans and paying them higher wages.

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On July 28, the Boston Globe reported that the exit of migrant workers is forcing elder-care companies to hire Americans:

Hebrew SeniorLife has been preparing for this moment for months, said CEO Adam Scott, and has managed to hire enough workers to fill 75 percent of the positions the Haitian workers are leaving behind. Last fall, the provider opened a training institute for certified nursing assistants and will have trained 110 students by the end of the first year of operations.

Elder care “providers are taking steps to lessen the [workforce impact], including increasing wages and benefits packages to attract more workers, as well as training workers from other fields so they can join the senior living workforce,” said a July 26 report in the trade news site McKnight Senior Living.

“One facility in Staten Island raised its sign-on bonus from $2,000 to $6,000 to attract workers,” the Washington Post reported July 31.

“We’ve made multiple wage increases to all of our positions, but particularly the positions that are affected by TPS,” Rachel Blumberg, the CEO of Sinai Residences in Florida, told Marketplace Business News in January.

The migrants’ return to their home countries is also expected to jump-start economic growth and political reform in many countries, including Cuba and Nicaragua.

The 79,000 removals recorded in June comes after Trump revamped the deportation process, cleared away many Biden barriers, appointed many new judges, and overcame many legal obstacles and delays created by investor-backed pro-migration lobby groups, lawyers, and judges.

“They view the Trump administration as a four year hour glass, and they see the sand falling, and they know if they can just get enough crazy district judges to do enough crazy things, they can run out the clock,” said James Percival, the General Counsel at the Department of Homeland Security. “That’s the strategy.”

The reforms are producing gains for Americans in many sectors of the migration process. For example, Trump’s judges in the asylum courts approved asylum for just 5.5 percent of migrants in June 2026, down from a high of 50 percent under Biden.

The details of TRAC’s June data show that officials are dramatically stepping up removal orders for migrants in amnesty-zone states, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, but modestly reduced arrests in California and Washington state.

The deportation orders tripled for Romanians, and doubled for Haitians, Turks, Georgians, and Chileans, according to the data. Deportation orders for Chinese rose by 51 percent, but barely moved for Indians, despite the massive population of illegal migrants from India.