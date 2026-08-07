Every year, roughly 30,000 low-skill migrants cheat their way into the H-1B program to get work visas and jobs from Americans, Indian investor Vivek Wadhwa admitted to online host Mark Halperin.

“See, what happens is with every government program, there’s also corruption,” said Wadhwa, who was born in Delhi, India, and is now a famous investor in Silicon Valley. He continued:

First of all, you have people faking their resumes. So you have these body shops [white-collar staffing companies] who bring people in, and it’s cheap labor. So it’s a fact. It happens … Probably about 20-25 pecent of the people who come in on H-1B visas fall in that category.

“That’s a very high percentage,” of the 120,000 H-1Bs who arrive each year, Halperin responded. “I’d like somebody who supports the program to acknowledge this: that 25 percent are fraud. What’s the solution for that?”

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“Look at the applications very carefully,” Wadwha answered, saying:

First of all, you only give it to to companies that are trustworthy and reliable, not the body shops. This is where the problem happens. You got these body shops who bring them in, who make up resumes, who make up qualifications. The government isn’t going to validate every degree in every country.

The H-1B program keeps roughly 750,000 H-1B workers and spouses in U.S. jobs. Wadhwa’s estimate of “20-25 percent” suggests that roughly 170,000 of these Indian workers used fraud to take jobs from Americans.

Moreover, Americans’ wages are being pushed down by the population of roughly 1 million Indians with temporary visas who are allowed to stay and work once they apply for green cards. “The anti-immigrants rally against H-1B visas because they say that they suppress wages and they put Americans at a disadvantage, and I hate to admit this, but that does happen,” Wadhwa explained.

The traffic-jam Indians include the H-1B population, but also many with L-1, L-2, O-1, J-1, or TN visas.

WATCH — Inspector General: Fraud Taking Jobs from Americans Is a Criminal Enterprise Beyond U.S. Borders:

Wadhwa is a Silicon Valley investor who uses the H-1B program to import cheap workers who can quickly convert new investment ideas into Wall Street values. Before 2010, many Silicon Valley investors hired Americans and paid them with shares of the emerging companies.

But Wadhwa’s migrant labor supply is being threatened by public anger over the visa programs, and so it makes sense for him to shift blame toward the staffing companies that service the Fortune 500 multinationals.

On June 8, he scoffed at rising opposition to the visa programs that provide cheap foreign graduates for roughly 2 million white-collar jobs sought by young Americans — including many non-tech jobs. “Dear Anti-immigrants constantly crying that foreigners are taking American jobs: Why aren’t you teaching in rural Alaska?” Wadhwa posted on June 8

Wadhwa downplayed India’s central role in the fraud, even though India has very few good universities but provides roughly 70 percent of the workers for the H-1B visas. “It’s not one country — it’s you know, many different countries,” he said. India’s top university is ranked 118th globally by TopUniversities.com, in a nation with more than 890 universities.

Wadhwa’s admission is another signal that investors increasingly fear that politicians are turning against the visa programs.

Currently, the Department of Justice is suing companies for hiding required job postings when H-1B workers ask for green cards, and Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito is investigating criminal activities in the program.

Many lawsuits, books, articles, whistleblowers, former officials, presentations, and databases provide vast evidence of massive workforce replacement throughout the U.S. white-collar sector since the mid-1990s.

The federal actions are building on the growing number of revelations by lawyers, advocates, writers, tech professionals, usually via social–media accounts.

The displacement is driven by the ability of clever U.S.-based managers – mostly from India — to privately use the visa programs to sell the jobs of their American employees and subcontractors.

The private job sales are managed via wage kickbacks, often called the 80/20 rule. The profits are quietly distributed via layers of subcontracts, managers and executives, and they grow as managers featherbed U.S. offices with extra unproductive workers at elevated wages. The mixed-skill migrants are often expected to compensate for absent skills by hiring their own workers in India to do the actual work, regardless of U.S. privacy laws.

Another major driver of the program is the companies’ dangled offers of government-granted U.S. residency for the migrants and all of their descendants. This immensely valuable deferred bonus is already held by U.S. citizens, who need their salaries to be paid in dollars from the company’s revenues. The result of this hidden government subsidy is that the migrants rationally and quietly pay the kickbacks and accept their abuse — while better-skilled and more productive American professionals are carefully sidelined by corporate recruiters allied with the managers.

Workplace abuse of migrants and obscure status ranking are also part of the jobs-for-kickbacks process between workers and managers. Indian graduates “know before they ever leave India that they will have to pay every rung on the [visa worker] ladder” to get residency,” said Jay Palmer, co-founder of Project Eradicate, which uses lawsuits to expose fraud and help migrant workers.

Another major drive of the program is the companies’ dangled offer of government-granted U.S. residency for the migrants and all of their descendants. This immensely valuable deferred bonus is already held by U.S. citizens, who need their salaries to be paid in dollars from the company’s revenues. The result of this hidden government subsidy is that the vast majority of migrants rationally and quietly pay the kickbacks and accept their abuse by U.S. and Indian executives.

Skilled American professionals must be excluded from this multi-national, black market for white-collar labor because of their professional training, their expectations, and their willingness to file discrimination lawsuits.

The ruthless replacement process is often applauded by the bean-counting stock pickers on Wall Street — even though it often imposes massive mid-term costs on shareholders.

Many Indian-born managers — including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a former H-1B worker — are now shifting job creation from the United States to India, often under the claim of innovation for Artificial Intelligence investments.

AI has provided cover for the accelerating discrimination as Indian managers move jobs to India and welcome the annual inflow of roughly 150,000 new Indians graduates. “Computer science students who graduated three or four years ago would have been fighting off offers from top firms — and now that same student would be struggling to get a job from anyone,” Jeff Forbes, a workforce development chief at the federal National Science Foundation, told the New York Times in August 2025.

The August 2025 article also cited Zach Tayler, a 2023 graduate from Oregon State University who finally landed an internship at an avionics company in May 2026.

Even ethnic Indian Americans fear being excluded amid hte flood of visa workers: “I just graduated with a computer science degree, and the only company that has called me for an interview is Chipotle,” Purdue graduate Manasi Mishra told the New York Times for the August 10, 2025 article. But her LinkedIn account shows that she was hired by a Colorado firm, Datadog, that month.

A vast number of American professionals have been pushed out of their jobs, careers, and the prosperous professional class, regardless of civic norms about merit, and regardless of the many civil rights laws established since the 1960s.

The underemployment rate for new US. college grads is roughly 40 percent, according to the August 6 report by the New York Federal Reserve Bank. The combined unemployment and underemployment rate for computer science graduates is 26 percent, the report noted.

Many young and skilled American graduates never even get their foot on the career ladder, largely because there is no limit to the number of foreign workers who arrive via the H-1B program, the Optional Practical Training program, the H4EA, L-1. J-1, and the B1/B2 tourist visa.

In the Halperin interview, Wadhwa unsurprisingly tried to change the subject by removing a pro-assimilation rule in immigration law. The change would allow a huge traffic jam of roughly 1 million Indian visa workers and their families to quickly get citizenship in the United States.

“Here’s where the big problem is right now,” Wadhwa told Halperin. “I would not increase the number of H-1B visas. I would increase the number of green cards. There are more than a million and a half [Indian] people stuck in limbo, who are waiting for green cards. So they’re neither here, they’re neither there.”

U.S. companies gain from the large block of Indian contract workers who are waiting for green cards. The workers can be paid less than Americans, and be forced to work long hours, because they rationally fear being sent back to India.

But India’s government also gains as it moves more Indians into the United States. The migrants expand India’s clout in U.S. domestic politics, and they steer vast amounts of remittances and investment back into India.

But many millions of Americans lose jobs, careers, homes, prosperity, and access to the professionalism that provides ordinary Americans with trustworthy private and secure services, products, and innovation.