Jobs Report Shows Nearly One Million Fewer Foreign Born Men in U.S. Labor Force

The American workforce has fewer foreign born workers, especially foreign men, than it did a year ago, reflecting the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce U.S. immigration laws and crack down on illegal entry.

The foreign-born population overall fell by 401,000 to 48.1 million over the past year. The number of foreigners in the labor force declined by 550,000 to 31.5 million. Employment fell by 278,000 to around 30.5 million.

The declines came entirely from a drop in foreign-born men. The population fell by 819,000 to 22.8 million. The number of foreign-born men in the labor force fell by 962,000 to 17.3 million, and their participation rate fell to 76.1 percent from 77.5 percent. The number of foreign men holding jobs fell by 752,000 to 16.8 million.

The population of foreign-born women increased by around 418,000, with a similar increase in the labor force. The number of foreign-born women with jobs rose by 474,000.