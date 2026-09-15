Bessent: We Can Do $5000 Dividends for Americans Without Increasing Deficit

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the government can implement President Donald Trump plan to send $5,000 checks to American adults if Republicans retain their majorities in Congress that would not increase the deficit.

“There are ways to do it that would not affect the deficit,” Bessent said in answer to questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Bessent said that Treasury had been working on the plan for “quite awhile.” He did not provide details about how the Trump administration might offset the cost to the Treasury without borrowing.

He said that the Treasury Department was researching whether Congressional authorization would be necessary for the checks. If it were necessary, Bessent said he looked forward to working with House Speaker Mike Johnson “when Republicans win in November.”

“Putting more money in the American people’s pocket should be an objective for everyone,” Bessent said.

Last week, President Trump promised that his administration would make the dividend payments to every adult American if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate. “If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the ‘Trump dividend,'” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his plan to issue the dividend.

“The $5,000 is going to happen 100 percent,” Trump said. “And the reason is because our country is taking in trillions and trillions of dollars. And it’s going to happen.”