Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly a quarter-million F-150 pickup trucks due to a defect that is causing the fuel tank to come loose and fall off, according to federal regulators.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that 223,472 trucks from model years 2023 through 2027 were shipped from the factory with fuel tank straps that were improperly attached to the frame rail.

“Ford will begin mailing notification letters to owners between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Affected VINs became searchable on Sept. 14. Dealerships will inspect and replace the fuel tank straps free of charge,” according to the report.

In July, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $48.3 billion, down $1.9 billion year-over-year; a net loss of $1.3 billion.

“Our team is improving the way we operate — sharpening our industrial system, fundamentally reducing costs, and partnering in global markets for speed and efficiency,” CFO Sherry House said at the time.

Ford has been leading the automotive industry in recalls for the past five years. In April, Ford recalled over 1 million F-150 pickup trucks due to crash risks linked to a gearshift defect, which caused at least two injuries and an accident.

The Post noted:

A detached or loose fuel tank creates a dangerous situation on the road. Leaking gasoline dripping onto hot exhaust components risks triggering a catastrophic fire, while a loose tank could disrupt fuel delivery and stall the engine. A tank completely detaching on a highway would create a deadly road obstacle for surrounding traffic and drivers trailing the vehicle. Adding to the risk, affected vehicles have no warning system to alert drivers before the fuel tank detaches, meaning it can happen sporadically.

On a support website, Ford lists at least 12 active recalls for various vehicles.

The company just last week announced it is deepening its commitment to vehicle manufacturing in Kentucky, making news with plans to build a new $1 billion state-of-the-art paint shop at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, replacing the facility’s existing paint shop and further modernizing one of Ford’s most important manufacturing operations.