Nolte: Trump Economy Delivers Record Low Child and Hispanic Poverty Rates

The poverty rate for children and Hispanics just hit record lows, while median household incomes have hit a record high.

Listen, I know everyone’s bummed over gas prices, and for good reason. Yesterday, I paid $4.19 per gallon. Ouch. Driving past a gas station sign is like looking at a weather barometer for our national economy. Worse, it’s also a barometer for the likely outcome of the midterm elections. And that’s a shame for any number of reasons.

The first is that as much as it sucks, we are all paying a necessary price to ensure that the theocratic death cult that runs Iran does not get its hands on a nuclear bomb.

Secondly, the debate around gas prices should be focused on the real problem — American refining capacity, or criminal lack thereof. Our pathetic refining capacity is where the bottleneck raising prices is coming from. Hell, America is exporting oil. The real problem is that Democrats and environmental extremists have so terrorized the oil industry that no one can open up a new refinery in America. And everyone is afraid to open up a new and much-needed refinery with Trump in charge because they know Democrats will someday recapture power and make them close it. This reality forces us to count on refineries outside America. Iran knows this, and that’s why Iran is targeting refineries.

If America had a reasonable refining capability, Iran would have no leverage over us at all. Thanks again, Democrats!

Now we come to the good — no, great news, about the economy… Poverty rates, including for child poverty and Hispanic poverty, have just hit the lowest numbers on record. Meanwhile, median household income AFTER inflation has hit a record high:

“The official poverty rate for chil­dren fell to a historic low of 13.4 percent in 2025,” reports the U.S. Census Bureau. “Between 2024 and 2025, the official poverty rate for Hispanic individuals decreased to a his­toric low of 13.9 percent.”

Thanks, Capitalism.

What’s more, unless you’re a crazy person or an addict living on the streets, no one in America is truly poor anymore. Let’s get real… Look at the state of American “poverty” today. Instead of a hunger problem, the poor have an obesity problem. The poor also have a place to live, central heat, a $1400 phone, the internet, free health care, plasma TVs, a Blu-ray player, a video game console, a microwave oven, and, most likely, some form of air conditioning.

Long ago, American capitalism had already defeated poverty. The modern-day poverty rate is just a number. It’s a useful number, but thanks to America, poverty ain’t what it used to be, and that’s a lovely thing.