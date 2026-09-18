“We must stop the socialism,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing his plan for the economy.

Host Mike Slater asked the senator, “What is the Rescuing America economic plan you are proposing?”

Scott said it is all about “fiscal sanity.”

“It’s basically making sure that every kid, like a kid like me, growing up in public housing, can actually legitimately say, ‘You know what, I can live the American dream because this is a country I can afford my education. I can get a job. I can afford a house. I can afford my kids,'” the Florida senator said. “That’s what we got to do.”

“We got to think about how do we drive the cost of living down every day and create more opportunities for everybody in this country. Everybody — I don’t care the color of your skin. Everybody’s got to have a chance to live the dream. If you’re living public housing, you have a model like mine that says you can be anything.”

“It has to be true that you actually can really be anything. So it’s balance the budget. Stop the socialism,” and focus on things most important to people, he continued, as Slater brought up the recent Census Bureau figures showing the median household income at a record high of $87,460, adjusted for inflation.

“We got to tell people,” Scott said of the figures, adding, “We got to go tell people what are we doing. We’re the ones who cut taxes on tips. We’re the one that cut taxes on overtime. You know, we’re the ones that make sure we have a military that can make sure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon.”

“Republicans are the ones,” he stressed. “Democrats are the ones that they want to shut down our — they don’t support our military. They don’t support our police… They don’t support any of that stuff. They support illegals that come here and want to live off our hard work, and we want people to work. We want people back to work. We want people say, look, if you can work and you want to be on Medicaid, we want you to have Medicaid, but get a darn job, go to work.”

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