Toys ‘R’ Us to Open 120 Standalone Stores Nationwide by Holiday Season

Toys “R” Us is planning to open over 100 new stores with locations announced in two states, according to the New York Post.

The retailer experienced bankruptcy in 2017 but toy sales have subsequently been growing, the outlet reported Thursday, noting some stores would be located in White Plains, New York, and Millburn, New Jersey.

“Toy sales in the U.S. grew 17 percent in the first half of the year — the strongest first-half performance in six years — largely fueled by adults who are snatching up trading cards and collectibles, according to Circana. Adults now account for 55 percent of all toy sales, the researcher found,” the outlet noted.

In a Thursday press release, the toy company said it was opening stores across the nation by the holiday season:

The nationwide rollout marks a major milestone in the continued growth of Toys”R”Us in the United States, with 160 standalone stores set to be open across the country by the holiday season. The new stores expand the brand’s existing U.S. retail footprint, which includes 40 standalone stores and Toys”R”Us shops inside Macy’s stores nationwide, giving customers more ways and more places than ever to shop and experience Toys”R”Us.

Breitbart News reported in 2019 that Toys “R” Us was planning its comeback by moving toward opening multiple U.S. stores and an e-commerce center.

“The retail chain’s stores are expected to be a third of the size of the previous Toys ‘R’ Us outlets with a heavy focus on play areas and experiential spaces in its brick-and-mortar outlets,” the report said, adding it would operate under the entity called Tru Kids Inc.

In a statement regarding the approaching openings, Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys “R” Us at WHP Global, said it was a “major moment” for the company.

“Together with our incredible partners, we are growing Toys ‘R’ Us in unique ways to meet customers wherever they are, whether that’s at a standalone store in their hometown, inside Macy’s, at the airport, or at a Navy Exchange. Toys ‘R’ Us has always been a place for discovery, and we’re building on that legacy by bringing customers the hottest toys, biggest trends, and experiences that make the brand unlike any other,” Uitdenhowen stated.