Breitbart Business Digest: Who’s the Boss of the Bond Market?

What’s Really Driving Bond Yields Higher?

The bond market is enjoying a reputational renaissance. Bond traders are increasingly seen in the role Ed Yardeni assigned them years ago, as the “bond vigilantes” warn that the government is borrowing too much. The idea that James Carville famously posited—that everyone is really afraid of the bond market—is back in vogue.

Rising Treasury yields are routinely presented as a warning from an unusually sober and wise constituency. The traders are warning us about the risks of fiscal recklessness, too much debt, and deficits running too high. You’ve probably heard some version of this. “Bond traders are demanding a higher return because they think the inflation risk is higher.” “Bond traders require higher yields because they’re worried about the ability of the government to service so much debt.”

But what, exactly, are bond traders rendering a verdict on? A higher yield could express doubt about fiscal policy. It could be an expression of confidence in the growth of the economy and the performance of competing financial assets. Those are the two main competing narratives, right now.

But the bond market may also be simply reflecting the view that the Federal Reserve will keep its overnight interest rate higher than previously expected.

Vigilantes or Bounty Hunters?

A new VoxEU column by economists Paul Beaudry, Paolo Cavallino, and Tim Willems offers some striking evidence. They examine the rise in Treasury yields from August 2020 through early September 2026, focusing on three-day windows around monthly payroll reports and speeches by senior Fed officials.

Those windows cover just 23.9 percent of trading days. Yet they account for 90.5 percent of the increase in the 10-year Treasury yield, and 81 percent of the increase in the average short rate expected over the next decade. The authors read that as markets updating the expected policy path, not the slow-moving real forces that are supposed to pin down the natural rate. That is not the same thing as an independent verdict on the debt.

Since long-term yields in theory are composed of expectations of future short rates and a premium for holding longer-term debt, changing expectations about the path of short-term rates will change the yield on long-term bonds. The authors’ findings take the estimated expectations component seriously, strengthening the case that investors have been repricing the future course of monetary policy rather than fears of debt or confidence about growth.

Interestingly, the column reports that earlier research looking narrowly at Fed meeting windows found none of the post-COVID increase there. The relevant communication appears to have occurred between meetings, as officials spoke and investors assessed employment data. Everyone focuses on “Fed day,” but that appears to matter a lot less than Fed talk.

If bond traders are reacting to changes in their own expectations for Fed policy—and, in the classic financial hall of mirrors fashion, their perception of how others are reacting—then they are not so much “vigilantes” acting on their own accord to enforce economic justice. They are more like bounty-hunters, seeking out the rewards posted by Fed officials.

Fundamentals Return Through the Back Door

The finding leaves the authors with a problem. They have shown that long-term yields rise around news that changes expectations about Fed policy. But how could the Fed keep rates above the level justified by the economy for years? Wouldn’t excessively high rates eventually cause enough economic weakness to force officials to cut?

In the conventional narrative, that is what we should expect. Rates above the theoretical neutral rate—the real interest rate consistent with the economy operating at potential and inflation remaining stable—restrain spending and investment, weaken employment, and push inflation down. The Fed can be wrong about neutral, but the economy should eventually make the error apparent. This corrective mechanism limits how far expectations of Fed policy can carry long-term rates away from their economic foundations.

For the VoxEu post’s authors, household saving supplies the answer. Namely, the reaction of households to higher rates can weaken that corrective mechanism. People preparing for retirement have to consider how much their savings will earn. Higher prospective returns can allow them to reach their retirement goals while setting aside less of each paycheck. That leaves more money to spend today. Persistently low returns can have the opposite effect, requiring households to save more to finance the same retirement.

That has some startling policy implications. It suggests, for example, that lowering rates in an attempt to stimulate the economy might somewhat backfire because households can react by increasing their savings. And raising rates to tamp down inflation by reducing demand could be undermined by freeing up more income for spending. This bears a strong family resemblance to what’s known as Ricardian equivalence, which is named after nineteenth century economist David Ricardo but owes its prominence to the modern economist Robert Barro. This is the idea that attempting to stimulate the economy through deficit spending often backfires because households react to the increase in debt by attempting to save more in anticipation of higher taxes to pay for the debt.

Fed officials looking at an economy that is continuing to grow rapidly despite higher interest rates might then interpret that resilience as evidence that the neutral rate has risen. They keep rates elevated, and bond investors price that expected policy into longer maturities. The underlying neutral rate need not have changed. The economy’s response to higher rates may simply be weaker than officials assume.

In other words, the household savings argument—Ricardian equivalence for bonds—explains how a mistaken judgment about neutral could survive for years without producing the slump that would expose it. The bond market can keep expecting high rates because the Fed keeps expecting to maintain them, while the economy gives neither much reason to reconsider.

The Hall of Mirrors

So household behavior remains essential to the argument, according to the economists. They have changed the role fundamentals play—saving behavior helps explain why the economy might tolerate a prolonged departure from neutral without producing an unmistakable warning—but they still play a large role. Their account gives policymakers more influence over actual long-term rates while making economic resilience a less reliable test of whether they have chosen the right setting.

But what if this is still too reliant on fundamentals? There’s another view that strips this down even further. The bond market may simply be a prediction market based on forecasting Fed policy. There’s no necessary connection to anything other than what Fed policy will do over the relevant bond term—and that may or may not reflect underlying bond fundamentals because the Fed’s reaction function is not necessarily based on an accurate reading of fundamentals.

Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal recently gave a very good explanation of this view. You can watch the video here.

Or read his explanation here.

We’re inclined to agree. A lot of what looks on the surface like bonds trading on fundamentals—inflation expectations, growth forecasts, household savings—on a deeper examination appears to be bonds trading on the forecast of how the Fed will react to fundamentals. The bond market isn’t disciplining the Fed or Capitol Hill, it is carrying out what it believes will be the orders from the central bank.

A bond market expecting higher Fed rates has not necessarily supplied independent confirmation that those rates are economically necessary. Perhaps instead of thinking of the bond market as Washington’s sternest critic or the economy’s greatest sage, we should just think of it as the valet of the Federal Reserve.