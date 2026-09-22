The Florida Chamber of Commerce is using its billboard campaign to take a jab at Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) for his help in moving billions of dollars to the Sunshine State.

The organization is launching a billboard campaign in Illinois as it said data showed the money was benefiting the Republican-led state, Fox Business reported Tuesday.

“The billboards will look very much like the billboard we did in New York, but we’ll have two of them in Chicago, and we’ll be naming Governor Pritzker the runner-up ‘Florida Economic Developer of the Year,’” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson told the outlet.

The Florida Chamber’s website featured the billboard with a picture of a frowning Pritzker. The billboard reads, “Thanks for the jobs!”

The newest billboards were placed not long after the organization dubbed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) Florida’s “Economic Developer of the Year.”

“Florida continues to lead because our state has chosen a model that rewards innovation, encourages investment, supports private-sector job creation and keeps government focused on creating the conditions for growth,” the organization’s website read.

In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said many people moving to his state were registering as Republicans after lockdowns in their own states made them reevaluate being Democrats, Breitbart News reported at the time.

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It is also important to note that Illinois in recent years released hundreds of prison inmates among whom were convicted child sex abusers, and Breitbart News reported in December the state released nearly 1,800 illegal aliens charged with violent crimes.

In his statement to Fox, Wilson said, “This isn’t personal, right? This is about policy. And the person responsible for all of Illinois’s policies is the governor there, just like our governor in Florida has top responsibility for what we do here. When we look at how unsafe Chicago is, when we look at the extraordinarily high taxes that we have in Chicago — I’m from there, by the way, and so I have firsthand knowledge on what’s happening in Illinois and what’s happening in Chicago… And all of Illinois is losing people, more businesses are leaving Illinois than are moving to Illinois, and Illinois is losing billions of taxable income. And so the whole state is in a death spiral.”