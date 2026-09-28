Breitbart Business Digest: AI Divisions Emerge at the Fed

Will the Fed Tighten to Slow AI?

A key question facing investors is how the Federal Reserve will react to the AI investment boom. Will it welcome the growth and promise of future productivity gains? Or will it see the AI spending as contributing to excessive inflationary pressure and attempt to restrain it with higher interest rates?

Recent speeches reveal differences in how Fed officials are approaching that question. Chairman Kevin Warsh and Governor Christopher Waller have emphasized the economic strength and opportunities created by AI investment. In a speech delivered Monday, Governor Lisa Cook gave greater attention to the inflationary pressures that could arrive ahead of the productivity gains.

Waller’s AI Optimism

Waller addressed the investment boom directly in his remarks at a Reuters event on September 3. In those comments, he rejected the suggestion that its concentration in a capital-intensive industry diminishes its economic significance.

“Some would argue that this investment in a narrow sector that tends to be capital intensive, rather than labor intensive, is misleadingly propping up GDP and should in some sense be discounted. I don’t agree,” Waller said.

“AI investment is a legitimate part of GDP today,” he added. Waller expects the technology to remain important after the buildout peaks, becoming as integrated into daily life as the internet.

His optimism extends to the economy’s productive capacity. In a footnote, Waller describes AI as a technological change that will “reliably raise productivity and living standards while improving the quality of our lives.”

Warsh isn’t ignoring inflation. He voted for the hike earlier this month, in large part because inflation has remained high. But he doesn’t appear to think that AI is going to be a major contributor to inflation because wage growth adjusted for productivity isn’t worrisome.

“I do see some upside risks to inflation. Energy prices have moved up again and remain significantly higher than they were at the beginning of 2026, and the economy faces both pressure on technology goods prices related to the AI buildout and the possibility of more tariff increases. But, in contrast to the period of high inflation after the pandemic, wage growth, once one accounts for productivity growth, is broadly consistent with an expectation that inflation is continuing to come down to 2 percent,” Warsh said.

Warsh in Jackson Hole

Warsh offered a similarly positive assessment at Jackson Hole in August.

“The potential for substantially higher growth is on the rise,” he said. Describing business investment as “the seed corn of future economic growth,” Warsh estimated that more than half of this year’s capital-expenditure growth could be attributed to AI.

For both Waller and Warsh, the emphasis is very positive. The AI investment boom features prominently in their descriptions of an economy displaying considerable strength. The spending contributes to growth today while financing equipment and infrastructure expected to support production tomorrow.

Cook Sees AI Investment Creating Inflation

Cook’s speech Monday placed more emphasis on the demands that spending makes on the economy’s existing resources.

“In the short term, AI appears to be adding inflationary pressures to the economy, postponing inflation’s return to our 2 percent target,” she said.

Cook notes that data centers require construction workers and energy also used elsewhere in the economy. Rising equity values associated with enthusiasm about AI encourage household spending. Cook sees a risk that these effects will spread inflationary pressure beyond the technology sector.

“Currently, I anticipate that productivity gains will provide modest disinflation within the next few years,” she said. “However, I do not expect those effects to arrive in time to offset the broadening inflationary pressure later this year.”

Cook also sees a dark side to the productivity gains. She argues higher productivity can stimulate demand by raising expected wages, investment returns, and wealth. The effect on inflation depends on how much additional supply they generate relative to that additional spending.

Fortunately, she draws a distinction between broader inflation and price increases concentrated in AI-related industries.

“Our tools are too blunt to target narrow sectors, and addressing relative price shifts is not our role,” Cook said. Supply adjustments should relieve some sector-specific pressure without monetary intervention.

But Cook doesn’t stop there. She sees signs that the pressure is already spreading. She points to electricity and water costs rising around five percent over the past year, potentially attributable in part to AI, and core goods prices increasing at an annual pace above three percent this year. “This introduces the risk that, even as inflation in the narrow AI sector moderates, new and more broadly based price pressures may take its place,” she said.

Monetary Policy and the AI Boom

The contrast concerns how officials assess the boom as it unfolds. Waller and Warsh are focused on investment, economic resilience, and the prospect of faster growth. Cook anticipates a period in which AI’s demands on the economy complicate the Fed’s effort to reduce inflation.

Distilled to its core, the division is about the potential for non-inflationary economic acceleration in the near term. Warsh and Waller appear to be open to the idea that the economy might be able to grow much faster thanks to AI—without triggering unwanted inflation. Cook appears to be wedded to the classic monetary policy tradeoff between growth and inflation.

For investors, that leaves a consequential question each time a strong economic report hits the tape. Will the Fed read it chiefly as evidence of expanding economic potential, or as a warning that demand is running ahead of supply?