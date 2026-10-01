U.S. Treasury Completes Trump Accounts Automatic Enrollment

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the completion of automatic enrollment for Trump Accounts on Thursday, delivering on news Secretary Scott Bessent broke during Breitbart’s State of the Economy event in early September.

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children under the age of eighteen. Eligible children must also have their Trump Account claimed to receive the one-time $1,000 seed contribution from Treasury.

With automatic enrollment rules complete, every eligible child under the age of eighteen with a valid Social Security number now has a Trump Account. A parent or guardian must claim the child’s automatically enrolled Trump Account to manage it and allow for family members, friends, and employers to contribute.

“Millions of children have already enrolled in Trump Accounts. With automatic enrollment, over 60 million more eligible children now have an account ready to be claimed,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement. “This is a transformative milestone in the Trump Administration’s effort to give every American child the opportunity to build generational wealth and jump-start their financial future.”

Today’s announcement pushes enrollment up to 70 million, up from those who had already enrolled earlier this year, which was around 7-8 million.

Trump Accounts have earned bipartisan praise since being included in the historic 2025 Working Families Tax Cut legislation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a recent event, “It’s one of the best things [Trump’s] done… It’s not Trump’s money; it’s your child’s money.” Liberal commentator Bill Maher said the proposal made sense and likened it to private accounts former President George W. Bush attempted to pass in his second term.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.