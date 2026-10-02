How A Strong Economy Pulled Up the Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate rose in September because more people went looking for work, not because employers shed jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that the jobless rate edged up to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent. The number of unemployed increased by 78,000, to 7.1 million. Over the same month the labor force grew by 485,000 and employment rose by 406,000. The participation rate moved to 61.8 percent from 61.6 percent, the employment-population ratio to 59.2 percent from 59.1 percent.

People who lost a job or finished a temporary assignment fell by 45,000, to 3.2 million. Permanent job losers slipped to 1.75 million. Workers on temporary layoff were essentially unchanged.

People deciding to enter the jobs market drove the increase in unemployment. Reentrants — people who had been out of the labor force and started looking again — rose by 152,000, to 2.3 million. New entrants rose by 116,000, to 818,000. Together those two groups increased by 268,000. Job losers and job leavers—people who quit voluntarily—fell by 218,000. The 78,000 net increase in unemployment is what remained.

Reentrants accounted for 32.5 percent of the unemployed in September, up from 30.5 percent in August. New entrants rose to 11.6 percent from 10.0 percent. Job losers fell to 45.4 percent of the unemployed from 46.4 percent.

The number of people outside the labor force fell by 346,000. Among those who wanted a job but were not actively searching, the marginally attached dropped by 236,000, to 1.5 million. The unemployment rate has sat between 4.1 percent and 4.3 percent since March. Against September 2025 it is down from 4.4 percent, and job losers are down by about 324,000.

The establishment survey, a separate count of payroll jobs, was softer than expected. Nonfarm employment rose by 29,000, below the median forecast for around 85,000. July was revised to a loss of 10,000 from a gain of 21,000, and August was revised to a gain of 133,000 from 162,000. The government sector shrank while the private sector expanded.