Golden Age of Manufacturing: Bayer Announces $2.2 Billion Investment in Ohio

The global life science company Bayer has announced a $2.2 billion investment in Ohio, adding to the over $11 trillion in investments the U.S. has seen during President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

A press release details the investment as a “central element” of Bayer’s growth strategy with this phase specifically involving a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in New Albany.

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said in a statement that the company has viewed the U.S as a “key manufacturing base and innovation hub.”

He continued, “This landmark investment underscores our commitment. The new site will be home to manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce that will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality medicines to patients both in the United States and abroad.”

Overall, the project is expected to provide an estimated 1,500 construction jobs and as many as 600 “high-value jobs” thereafter.

“The facility will be a strong strategic addition to our global Product Supply network. As we continue to invest in our existing manufacturing sites around the globe, our planned presence in Ohio will further enhance our ability to serve our markets with greater resilience and reliability,” Holger Weintritt, Head of Product Supply at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals division, said in a statement provided in the press release.

President Trump also touted the “huge” news ahead of his appearance in the Buckeye State over the weekend.

“HUGE NEWS FOR OHIO, where I am heading right now! Bayer just announced a brand new, 2.2 Billion Dollar Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus near Columbus. It will generate thousands of Jobs for Ohioans in Advanced Manufacturing, Scientific Research, Construction, and more,” the commander-in-chief said.

“This massive Onshoring WIN is thanks to my strong Pharmaceutical Tariffs, which have led to over 600 BILLION DOLLARS in new Pharma Investments, and lower (MFN) Drug Prices. Companies everywhere are building in the U.S.A. BUILD IN AMERICA, HIRE AMERICAN WORKERS, AND PRICE DRUGS FOR AMERICAN PATIENTS FAIRLY — OR PAY. I LOVE OHIO!” he added.

During his appearance in Ohio, stumping for incumbent Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH), Trump predicted a “big win” for the GOP in the midterms, telling the crowd, “We’re gonna win big and we’re going to shove it up their ass.”

The economy has continued to rank as one of the top issues of concern for Americans heading into the midterm elections. All the while, the Trump administration has continued to point out direct results of the Trump administration’s America First policies, which have triggered $11.2 trillion in foreign and U.S. investments in the country over the last two years.