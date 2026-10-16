Import Prices Accelerate as Inflation Shows Signs of Broadening

Prices of goods imported into the United States accelerated in September, adding to evidence that inflation is gaining momentum and spreading beyond energy.

The Labor Department said Friday that import prices rose 1.1 percent last month after increasing 0.5 percent in August. Prices were up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the largest annual increase since July 2022.

The report capped a week of troubling inflation figures. Consumer prices were up 3.7 percent from a year earlier in September, according to Wednesday’s consumer price index report. Thursday’s producer price index showed wholesale prices jumping 1.3 percent for the month, the biggest increase since March 2022, and rising 6.3 percent over the past year.

Energy contributed heavily to the increases, but the import report showed substantial price pressure across equipment, industrial materials, and consumer goods.

Import prices excluding fuel rose 0.7 percent in September, following increases of 0.6 percent in August, 0.3 percent in July, and 0.1 percent in June. Over the past year, nonfuel import prices climbed 6.0 percent, the largest increase since April 2022.

Excluding both food and fuel, import prices increased 0.7 percent for a second consecutive month and were up 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

The acceleration suggests that the inflation pressures visible in this week’s consumer and producer reports extend across a widening range of internationally traded goods. Import prices measure transactions at an earlier stage than retail purchases, although increases do not necessarily translate into equivalent increases for consumers.

Prices for imported capital goods rose 0.9 percent for a second consecutive month and were up 8.4 percent over the past year. Higher prices for computers, peripherals, semiconductors, and industrial and service machinery contributed to September’s increase.

Nonfuel industrial supplies and materials rose 1.4 percent after increasing 1.3 percent in August. Prices in that category were up 13.0 percent from a year earlier. Imported consumer goods excluding automobiles increased 0.4 percent for the month, while automotive vehicles, parts, and engines rose 0.3 percent.

Fuel import prices jumped 4.8 percent, reversing declines in July and August. Petroleum and petroleum products increased 4.6 percent. Imported food, feed, and beverage prices were unchanged.

Import price indexes exclude tariffs, meaning the increases reflect prices before import duties are added.

Prices received by American exporters also accelerated sharply. Export prices increased 2.2 percent in September after rising 1.2 percent in August. The annual increase reached 11.6 percent, the largest since July 2022.

Agricultural export prices rose 2.6 percent, led by soybeans, corn, and wheat. Exported consumer goods excluding automobiles increased 1.1 percent, automotive prices rose 0.8 percent, and capital goods advanced 0.5 percent.

Fuel remained a major driver of the export increase, with prices jumping 8.7 percent. Even excluding food and fuel, however, export prices rose 0.5 percent for the month and 6.5 percent over the past year.

Together, the three reports show renewed inflation pressure across consumer purchases, domestic production, and international trade, with increases extending beyond the energy categories responsible for much of September’s headline surge.