Russia Restarts Diesel Exports After Trump Deal

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russia is resuming diesel fuel production for buyers around the world after reaching an agreement with President Donald Trump to lift restrictions that were imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“At the moment, fairly large quantities of diesel are being released. This diesel has begun to enter global markets, and this will have a certain positive effect on the stabilization of the oil markets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters on Thursday. “Although it won’t be able to fully stabilize them–this also needs to be taken into account.”

“Indeed, the energy markets and oil markets are currently on shaky ground globally. Many factors contribute to this downturn in the energy market. This includes, of course, Russia’s inability to bring significant volumes of its oil and petroleum products to the export markets,” he said.

Peskov refused to list countries other than the United States that were prepared to buy Russian diesel, saying it was “hardly worth discussing this in public, for obvious reasons.”

The Kremlin spokesman needled European leaders for opposing the deal as blinkered by their reflexive opposition to anything seen as benefiting Russia.

“We continue to see a destructive position on the part of European countries. They not only did not welcome this deal, they subjected it to rather harsh criticism–both personally U.S. President Trump, and similar decisions by the American administration,” he said.

Ship trackers said a tanker loaded with some 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel departed from Russia’s Baltic port city of Primorsk on Tuesday, bound for Morocco, which is currently enduring very high prices for diesel fuel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who serves as President Vladimir Putin’s leading spokesman on oil matters, said on Monday that Russia has lifted its self-imposed export ban on diesel fuel against most buyers outside of Central Asia, which has been importing Russian diesel all along.

“We will see how ​the situation develops further, but Russia has the capacity to increase diesel fuel exports. By the end of the year, exports could reach 3.0-3.5 million metric tons ⁠per month, returning to the levels seen before the crisis,” he said.

Novak said global diesel prices have already dropped by “five to six percent,” and should improve further.

Like Peskov, Novak criticized Europeans opposed to the diesel deal as hypocrites because they are still buying other Russian energy products – to the tune of $320.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia would supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to American and global buyers immediately, with another 500,000 tons expected by November, and another 1,000,000 tons “immediately thereafter.”

Critics have said this export volume will put more money in Russia’s coffers, but is not nearly large enough to satisfy U.S. diesel demand, which currently stands at roughly 3.85 million barrels per day (bpd)–much less ease the global supply problem, as the world consumes about 28 million bpd.