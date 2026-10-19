Nolte: Elon Giving American Kids a SpaceX Share Will Create Capitalists

Elon Musk says that in the coming year he will give one of his SpaceX shares to every kid in America.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America,” the world’s richest man wrote on X. “This will be the first of many.”

Currently, SpaceX shares are trading for about $150. Parting with 75 million of them to keep his promise to America’s children should not be a problem. He owns over four billion — with a “B” — SpaceX shares.

Depending on market fluctuations, Musk’s net worth currently hovers around a trillion dollars, making him the wealthiest man in the world by far.

While this is a generous offer on Musk’s part, like the Trump Accounts program that recently launched, there is likely a political motive behind it, and a healthy and long-overdue one.

The Trump Accounts get kids personally invested in watching how compound interest works in our free market system.

Add a SpaceX share to that, which is already worth $150, and you will get a whole lot of kids invested in how the stock market works.

This is a pretty slick way to introduce young people to the wonders of capitalism before America’s misfit public school teachers and Marxist college professors can sink their hooks into them with their anti-Western/anti-American/anti-capitalism lies.

Anyone who has even a basic understanding of America knows that compound interest combined with wise investing is the secret to prosperity for the middle and working class. It also helps if you finish high school, get married before you have children, and buy a home. But from a financial standpoint, once you understand how interest can be your best friend (or your worst enemy), once you see with your own eyes how investing in the stock market pays off over the decades, you will then see a future for yourself that doesn’t include working until you drop dead.

Overall, the likely motive behind this, besides giving these kids a real shot at some serious wealth, is to turn their attention away from the horrors of the welfare state, that ensures you will be poor forever, and towards the possibilities of real prosperity in a free market economy.

The beauty of America is that risk isn’t a necessary quality to become financially comfortable. Risk might be necessary to become fabulously wealthy, and more power to those who take those risks. Financial comfort, though, really is within everyone’s grasp if they display one quality: discipline.

With financial discipline, you can save and watch your savings grow. With financial discipline, you can invest and watch your investments grow.

The more young people who understand that, the better off our country will be. These accounts should help to shape young minds into something healthier than the entitled crybabies our school systems currently create.