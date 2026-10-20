WATCH: President Trump Announces $8 Billion in Relief to Help Farmers with Diesel Costs

Farmers across the United States will soon get relief from the cost of diesel, President Donald Trump said during his rally near Wichita, Kansas, on Monday evening, CBS News reported.

The president, who has been rallying Americans to vote in the crucial November midterm elections, made the announcement to a packed crowd.

“Tonight I’m also pleased to announce that the Department of Agriculture will be launching a new Harvest Fuel Relief program, providing our farmers with $8 billion in support to offset diesel costs during this harvest season. And Roger Marshall is the leader who fought for that to happen. Roger got it to happen. Good job, Roger,” Trump said.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is running against Democrat Adam Hamilton in the U.S. Senate race.

“And when the Republicans win, we will pass even more funding for our farmers. We love our farmers. And remember, I just gave the farmers $12 billion, and in my first term, I gave them $28 billion, if you remember. That came out of the tariff money from China, when China paid it. It was a gift from China,” he continued.

Breitbart News reported earlier this month that diesel prices are high, but not at record highs:

The current national average price of a gallon of diesel is $6.3151, according to AAA. That’s a decline from a week earlier, when a gallon cost $6.4391 on average. Those figures are significantly below historical peaks. The July 14, 2008 diesel price of $4.764 a gallon translates to approximately $7.26 in August 2026 dollars, using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

Breitbart News reported the crowd at the rally in Kansas completely filled the arena and every seat was occupied.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins highlighted Trump’s announcement in a social media post and also pointed to the work the administration was doing to help farmers:

“Our farmers aren’t just growing crops. They’re carrying forward a way of life built on faith, family, hard work, and freedom. That legacy is worth fighting for. Under President Trump, @USDA will ALWAYS have their backs. God bless Kansas and the farmers and ranchers who keep America strong!” she wrote.