Palmer Luckey: Lobbyists Run ‘Sham’ Defense of H-1B Displacement

Politicians and business leaders know the H-1B visa program is a corrupt sham, but are too fearful to fix the problem, says billionaire tech-sector inventor Palmer Luckey.

“Everyone knows the [H-1B visa] guy in Cubicle Bay 7 doing mediocre but functional web design for half the salary of his American peers is no savant and doesn’t meet the statutory requirements for his H-1B visa,” Luckey wrote in an X message that also touted visa regulatory reforms pushed by Vice President JD Vance.

Luckey added:

JD is blowing the whole thing wide open by putting facts and stats front and center that nobody wants to engage with. Critics will talk about anything and everything else but these damning facts and this obvious truth, that H1B visas serve neither their original purpose, legal purpose, invented purpose, or the American people.

Luckey does not oppose migration. He is the founder of weapons-maker Anduril and wants visa fixes to build public support for more immigration of more productive migrants for use by him and his fellow CEOs and investors.

But Lucky’s comments “are useful in giving media permission — at least, a news hook — to examine the issue,” of white-collar outsourcing, said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “He likes [the inflow of visa workers], and the fact that he is willing to acknowledge its corruption is really important.”

“It is normalizing the conversation on employment visas,” said Kevin Lynn, founder of the pro-professional advocacy group, U.S. Tech Workers. “It’s only a matter of time before legacy media outlets, you know, focus more attention on this,” Lynn told Breitbart News.

The paired H-1B and H4EAD programs keep roughly 900,000 mixed-skill, foreign contract workers in U.S. white-collar jobs. Various other programs, including the L-1, J-1, O-1, OPT, CPT, and E-2 programs, keep roughly 700,000 migrants in jobs needed by Americans. In addition, federal rules have welcomed another 2 million-plus foreign graduates since 1990.

The mass inflow — amid kickback hiring, legal fraud, executive abuse, and ethnic favoritism — has raised unemployment rates for American graduates. The systematic exclusion has demoralized large numbers of young Americans when they should be building careers and getting married. The discrimination is also spurring anger towards the Indian managers and recruiters who now control access to many white-collar jobs in technology, healthcare, and banking.

The pressure from citizens is winning supporters on Capitol Hill — and admissions from supporters of the visa programs.

Luckey recognizes that H-1B scams and voter anger are threatening the migrant inflow that he favors:

The obvious abuse going on is politically suicidal and something that even the most ardent supporters of the visa should want to crack down on, no immigration program can possibly survive the obvious and widely known reality of what is going on. I am a longtime outspoken advocate for stealing the best people from other countries to make our own better; runaway abuse of existing programs robs the government of the worker trust required to do so. … Unfortunately, most people with power or profile are terrified that any public statement or acknowledgement will get them attacked by the right (‘You guys have been screwing over American workers for years with visa abuse, you damn hypocrite!’) or the left (‘You are racist, sexist, misogynist, and sucking up to this fascist administration!’). Or, more likely, both.

The business-backed defense of the labor program is fakery, Luckey said:

It is all a sham. The world that created those statistics, people, and businesses no longer exists. Brilliant but desperate Vietnamese fathers who fled communism have nothing in common with young men from Honduras, and the crime rates/economic accomplishments/integration of the former should not be used to justify mass migration of the latter.

“I know too many tech execs in particular who feel trapped, like the only winning move is to stay silent,” he said.

Many executives hide behind lobbyists, or complain about rising socialism, rather than publicly defend the program to an increasingly angry population of white-collar voters.

On October 21, Palmer argued for mass migration of productive migrants to help stay ahead of China:

We need to do better with what we’ve got. But we also just need a lot more people. We need 1 billion Americans minimum, probably more like 2 or 3 billion, with better demographics and better natural resources.

The vast migration — especially if high-skilled — that is envisaged by Luckey would cut wages for ordinary Americans, drive up housing costs, turn K-12 education into relentless competition, displace American professionals, and subordinate the historic American nation to a multicultural empire.

Breitbart News has covered the costly and corrupt H-1B program — and many other visa programs — for more than a decade.

Vance is trying to build an economic consensus and a political coalition for pro-American reform that includes government officials and West Coast investors.

He has repeatedly denounced the various visa programs for damaging Americans — and has pushed a series of regulatory reforms that would curb those programs. However, without action from Congress, their reforms would not reduce the annual inflow of new migrants. Also, the reforms face lawsuits funded by investors and CEOs.

This massive inflow has shifted workplace power and wealth from U.S. professionals to corporate executives and CEOs. For example, C-suite executives have produced multiple episodes and plentiful evidence of routine fraud, hiring kickbacks, wage theft, discriminatory firings, ethnic nepotism, and costly featherbedding.

In turn, many U.S. sectors have seen a massive loss of innovation, professionalism, and jobs. For example, investors have promoted many Indian-born executives into a large share of management and CEO jobs, and those CEOs have moved many jobs from American professionals to hierarchy-bound Indians and then into India’s cities.

The mass transfer of white-collar jobs, commercial processes, and critical data has created many civic, commercial, and national security problems for Americans, the economy, and the national government.

In contrast, President Trump’s successful cutback of blue-collar migration is forcing up wages and creating opportunities for Americans in eldercare, construction, and manufacturing.

However, Indian interest groups are lobbying Democrats and Republicans and the establishment media to defend the outsourcing of U.S. jobs to India.

Reformers will gain ground when Democrats start looking for fixes, Krikorian said.

[So far] Democratic officials and commentators won’t criticize it…. [but reforms would advance] if you had Democratic legislators in Congress say, “This really is a corrupt system full of fakery, and we want to work with people on the other side of the aisle, at least in those areas that we agree.”

Meanwhile, Luckey’s declaration is a good thing, said Krikorian. “I’ll take half a loaf… he acknowledges the system is corrupt, but wants a non-corrupt version of it to function,” said Krikorian. “One step at a time.”