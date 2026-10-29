Poll: Plurality Says Migrants Help CEOs to ‘Hold Wages Down’

A plurality of Americans recognize companies employ migrants to cut Americans’ wages, says a pro-migration survey funded by the Unite Here! union.

Forty-three percent of 1,030 registered voters said that “employers use immigration status to hold wages down for everyone.” Just 29 percent disagreed, and seven percent were not sure.

The poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 5 by Wave Polling and Research.

The polling report also cited the results of a poll of 1,030 people in Florida. They were asked about a core feature of the Dignidad Act pushed by GOP Rep. Maria Salazar: “Dignity Act-style: create a new legal class for immigrant workers, but don’t give them citizenship.”

Fifty percent opposed, and 29 percent supported the visa workers idea, which promises “cheap labor” for many CEOs.

FloridaPolitics.com reported on October 28:

A key feature of Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar’s signature immigration-reform proposal, the Dignity Act, isn’t particularly popular among voters in her home state or nationally, new polling shows.

Salazar has touted her amnesty and immigration bill as a giveaway to business groups. “When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more,” Salazar told a Capitol Hill press conference in April.

UNITE HERE! is a union that wants to unionize illegal migrants via a congressional amnesty.

RELATED: Rep. Mike Collins Calls Out Sen. Jon Ossoff for Letting Immigrants Flood the U.S.

The union already includes many illegal migrants and legal migrants, mostly in the hotel, restaurant, and hospitality sectors. Unsurprisingly, the poll nudged respondents towards support for granting legal status to millions of migrants who will push down Americans’ wages and push up their rents.

A June survey by Gallup showed “Americans are more likely to see negative than positive effects [of migration] on job opportunities for U.S.-born workers (33% vs. 27%, respectively) and housing availability and costs (40% vs. 23%).”

In May 2022, Goldman Sachs argued that migration holds down wages as it urged President Joe Biden to reduce inflation by importing more lower-wage foreign workers.

Unsurprisingly, a June 2026 poll showed strong support for reducing the inflow of legalized migrants.

In April, pollster G. Elliott Morris – the head of Wave Polling — said economic pressure is pushing non-ideological infrequent voters towards Democrats.

However, a summary of the Wave Polling survey provides little information about the partisan breakdown, and no evidence that the survey provided any details about the huge scale of migration. In general, the establishment media rarely — very rarely — describes the purpose or the huge scale of legal or illegal migration. For example, Congress uses legalized migration to import roughly 1 migrant for every 3.5 American births.

Also, some questions in the polls force respondents to choose between overlapping options. For example, the poll asked about “The bigger reason wages for people like you haven’t kept up with the cost of living [is] Large corporations holding wages down [or] immigrants competing for jobs.”