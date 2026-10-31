Deputy Secretary of State: Doomed Migrant Caravans Show Cartels’ Hidden Power

The quick failure of migrant “caravans” shows how mass migration will quickly restart if Democrats loosen the nation’s border defenses, says Christopher Landau, the deputy secretary of state.

“The criminals and caravan organizers have not vanished or given up,” said Landau, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 2019 to 2021. “Even now, they continue to organize caravans that have ZERO CHANCE of entering our country.”

For the migrant industry, the migrants “themselves are just the pawns, often subject to inhuman and degrading treatment along the way,” he wrote:

Some people mistakenly believe that human “caravans” seeking to enter our country illegally are an organic phenomenon. They are assuredly not. They are meticulously organized on social media, and — under the prior Administration — became a massive and lucrative business, primarily for criminal enterprises.

Many migrants join the convoys to get jobs in the United States, mostly because their home economies are paralyzed by corruption, lack of U.S. investment, and the loss of younger people who have moved into the U.S. economy.

Trump’s immigration officials work with Central American nations and Mexico to block the caravans as quickly as they appear, Landau wrote:

Under the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, all of this stopped immediately and we now have THE MOST SECURE BORDER IN HISTORY … An important part of our strategy is to work closely with authorities in other countries to stop caravans before they even approach our border. In this regard, we commend the Guatemalan, Honduran, and Mexican governments for their recent decisive and effective actions. By setting up checkpoints and working closely with @DHSgov, these authorities halted mass illegal travel in its tracks. Enforcing border security at the source delivers results.

Breitbart News reported October 30:

The latest migrant caravan, “Fe y Esperanza #2,” is making very little progress in its trek to reach the United States-Mexico border. At least four members of the caravan have been injured in fights that have broken out within the group. … According to a report by La Jornada, a daily Spanish-language newspaper published in Mexico City, the caravan is currently moving toward Pijijiapan, Chiapas, having only managed to walk fewer than 90 miles over the last eight days. The group left the Mexican border city of Tapachula, Chiapas, on October 20 and has been plagued by foul weather throughout the walk along the southern coastal highway in Chiapas.

Since 1965 and 1990, the federal government’s economic policy of mass migration — and the resulting bubble of cheap labor — has been a huge boon for employers and investors in many sectors, such as real estate, restaurant, construction, eldercare, slaughterhouse, hotel, and entertainment sectors.

The inflow has also been a huge gain for the Democratic Party’s urban political machines.

But this policy of Extraction Migration has imposed huge costs on Americans and their children. Those costs include reduced wages, less workplace investment, and costlier housing.

Trump and his deputies have blocked the flow of migrants through the southern border and have sharply reduced the inflow of legalized migrants via the airports.