JD Vance Warns Establishment Will Blame Migration Curbs for 2026 Wipeout

The D.C. establishment will falsely claim that the administration’s pro-American immigration policies caused Tuesday’s GOP wipeout, Vice President JD Vance said in a morning-after report on X.

Vance said:

In the next few months, there’s going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I’m open to the idea that we should change enforcement — by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you.

“Our voters did show up… The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” he said:

The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night… And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.

Amid the defeats, Republicans outpolled Democrats on immigration 44 percent to 40 percent, according to exit polls on Tuesday. In the run-up to the election, Vance had been pushing for curbs on white-collar visa migration and for a low-migration/high-wage economic strategy.

Late on Tuesday, Trump told Fox News he would try to cooperate with Democrats, and added:

They’re not in control [of D.C. because]… they can send over 50 different great bills that they’re all excited about and I send them back with a nice stamp veto and, you know, there’s not a thing they can do about that. I hope not to do that… I’m a person that likes getting things done… I can work with them on a lot of things. We can work with them on immigration, I think. Immigration is a big deal. I’ve always felt we should be able to work at immigration.

In the last few months, some GOP politicians have been pushing for more wage-cutting migration despite public demands for curbs and for higher wages, even as winning Democrats pushed populist, pro-prosperity promises.

Trump is “going to have to reevaluate some of the ideas that he thinks that he and the administration have about immigration,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) told News Nation in late October. For decades, Sessions has helped his donors by quietly voting in favor of cheap-labor migration, helping turn Texas into a blue state.

Late Tuesday night, Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) posted a statement saying: “It’s time for Republicans to return to the principled conservative values that once defined us — and that we’ve steadily abandoned over the last decade.” The pro-migration Senator carefully ignored Trump’s immigration policy while touting President Ronald Reagan, who signed an amnesty bill in 1986.

Vance’s prediction matches the experience of the 2012 presidential election.

Immediately after the defeat, the GOP’s corps of insiders and donors launched a so-called “autopsy” that regurgitated the establishment GOP’s demand for more immigrant renters, workers, and consumers.

The establishment’s report did not include a single mention of wages or salaries — and the centerpiece was the implausible claim that Latinos would vote for Republicans if the GOP endorsed the amnesty and migration policies favored by Wall Street:

We are not a policy committee, but among the steps Republicans take in the Hispanic community and beyond, we must embrace and champion comprehensive immigration reform. If we do not, our Party’s appeal will continue to shrink to its core constituencies only. We also believe that comprehensive immigration reform is consistent with Republican economic policies that promote job growth and opportunity for all.

Unsurprisingly, Trump won the GOP primary races in 2016 by campaigning against the autopsy report. His populist, pro-American campaign boosted his support among young Americans and Latinos in 2016 and 2024.

But the 2026 midterm showed a disastrous loss of support among young Americans and Latinos.