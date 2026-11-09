Wholesale Sales Surge Nearly 20 Percent as Industrial Demand Accelerates

U.S. wholesale sales surged in September, posting their biggest annual increase in years as demand for computers, electrical equipment, metals, and machinery continued to climb, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Sales at wholesalers increased 2.8 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted $840.1 billion, following an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in August, according to the Census Bureau. Sales were 19.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Excluding petroleum, wholesale sales jumped 15.1 percent from September 2025, the strongest annual increase since March 2022. Apart from the extraordinary pandemic recovery and inflation surge of 2021 and 2022, the increase was the largest in comparable records dating back to 1992.

The September increase exceeded the strongest annual growth rates recorded during both the economic expansion of the 2000s and the recovery that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

The report provided fresh evidence of robust demand across major segments of the American economy, particularly industries associated with manufacturing, technology, and business investment.

Sales of durable goods, which include machinery, industrial equipment, and other long-lasting products, rose 1.3 percent in September and were 23.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Computer equipment wholesalers reported a 57.2 percent increase in sales from September 2025, reflecting the extraordinary demand for computing equipment associated with the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Electrical equipment sales increased 42.9 percent from a year earlier. Sales of metals and minerals, excluding petroleum, climbed 37.5 percent, while machinery sales rose 19.8 percent.

Metals wholesalers posted particularly strong monthly growth, with sales jumping 6.7 percent in September following a 2.6 percent increase in August. Electrical equipment sales rose 2.6 percent after climbing 3.7 percent the previous month.

Machinery sales advanced 2.7 percent for the second consecutive month.

The figures are consistent with other recent indicators showing accelerating manufacturing activity and strong business investment. Factory production increased in September, while the Institute for Supply Management’s October survey showed manufacturing output expanding at its fastest pace in nearly five years.

Petroleum accounted for a substantial portion of September’s overall monthly increase in wholesale sales. Sales of petroleum and petroleum products jumped 18.8 percent to $111 billion, accounting for approximately three-quarters of the total monthly sales increase.

Excluding petroleum, wholesale sales rose approximately 0.8 percent from August.

The figures are adjusted for seasonal fluctuations but not for changes in prices.

Wholesale inventories also increased in September, but at a considerably slower pace than sales.

Inventories rose 0.7 percent to $1.013 trillion, slightly above the government’s earlier estimate of a 0.6 percent increase. August inventories increased 0.6 percent. Compared with September 2025, inventories were up 7.6 percent.

Durable goods inventories rose 0.6 percent during September and were 8.0 percent higher than a year earlier. Nondurable inventories increased 0.9 percent for the month and 7.0 percent from a year ago.

The combination of rapidly rising sales and more moderate inventory accumulation pushed the inventory-to-sales ratio down to 1.21 in September from 1.23 in August and 1.34 a year earlier.

The decline indicates that wholesalers are holding less merchandise relative to the pace of their sales.

The change was especially pronounced among distributors of industrial products. The inventory-to-sales ratio for metals wholesalers fell to 1.46 from 1.96 a year earlier. The ratio for machinery wholesalers declined to 2.65 from 3.03.

For computer equipment wholesalers, the ratio fell to 0.85 from 1.02, even as inventories increased 31.0 percent from a year earlier. Sales in the category grew nearly twice as quickly.

The inventory figures are closely watched because changes in private inventories contribute to the government’s calculation of gross domestic product. Strong sales relative to inventories can also influence businesses’ decisions to replenish stocks and place new orders with manufacturers.

The September report follows government figures showing that the U.S. economy expanded at a 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, accelerating from 2.2 percent in the second quarter. Business fixed investment increased at a 12.7 percent annual rate.

The Census Bureau will release October wholesale trade figures on December 9.