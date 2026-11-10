Gasoline Prices Drop Below $4 A Gallon

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped below $4 on Tuesday, according to the AAA motor club, to $3.9788.

Prices have been dropping in November after surging in September and continuing to rise in October. A week ago, the average price was around $4.15. One month ago, a gallon of gasoline averaged $4.37.

The price of a gallon of diesel fell to $6.1572 from $6.2875 a week ago.

California continues to have the most expensive gasoline in the U.S., at $5.71 a gallon. North Carolina has the lowest average gas price at $3.24.