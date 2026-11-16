Honey, I Shrank the Supply of American Coders!

America has supposedly had a shortage of computer programmers for 36 years.

Way back in 1990, Congress established the modern H-1B visa program as a temporary remedy to what Silicon Valley’s corporate leaders claimed was a shortage of workers with the skills required to maintain America’s leadership in technology. The idea was that employers could hire up to 65,000 skilled foreign workers—with college degrees or higher levels of educational achievement—to fill the gap until enough Americans could be trained.

Largely overlooked at the time, this cap only applied to new hires. Extensions of visas for workers already admitted have never counted against the cap. So after just two years, there could be 130,000 H-1B workers in the U.S. (In reality, employers didn’t actually hit the cap for the first few years of the program, so there were fewer than there could have been.)

Somehow, though, the gap never got filled. Indeed, it kept growing, at least according to the tech industry’s bosses. In 1998, Congress temporarily raised the annual ceiling to 115,000. Before the scheduled return to 65,000, lawmakers increased it again to 195,000 for three years. The ceiling eventually returned to 65,000, but Congress added another 20,000 places for workers with advanced U.S. degrees. And, of course, the caps didn’t apply at all to the workers admitted in previous years.

Maddeningly, there is no official, regularly updated headcount of how many people are physically present and working under H-1B status at any given moment. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ last formal “authorized-to-work” population estimate was about 583,000 as of September 30, 2019. A more recent estimate by the pro-immigration advocacy group FWD.US put the number at as many as 730,000. Why isn’t there an official headcount? Because they don’t want us to know the true scale of the visa worker program.

The abiding question is what happened to the U.S. workforce that it never was able to generate enough computer science graduates to fill these roles. Why had the H-1B program failed so spectacularly?

Now, just as artificial intelligence may finally be ending the alleged shortage of programmers by automating so much coding work, we’re learning the answer to the mystery. As Hegel famously put it, the owl of Minerva takes flight at dusk.

A new paper by Harvard economist George Borjas finds that temporary high-skill immigration has substantially depressed Americans’ earnings in the very fields we were supposedly trying to encourage them to enter. We have been telling Americans to learn to code while making it pay less to do so.

Learn to Code for Less

Borjas shows that American workers with master’s degrees and undergraduate majors in computing earned 15.8 percent less in 2024 than they would have earned without temporary high-skill immigration programs. For those in electrical and computer engineering, the earnings shortfall was 17.2 percent.

Those are the accumulated effects of the programs, including competition from earlier arrivals who remained here. Borjas examines the broader temporary high-skill workforce, including H-1Bs, foreign graduates working through Optional Practical Training, and intracompany transferees.

To see how high-skill visa programs have impacted American workers, Borjas divides college graduates into 60 groups by educational attainment and undergraduate major, then ranks them by how much their exposure to temporary workers increased between 2012 and 2024.

Among the most exposed third, temporary workers doubled from 28 to 56 for every 100 Americans in the group’s 2010 workforce. Among the least exposed third, the number rose from two to four.

What happened to the Americans’ pay? Between 2012 and 2024, native college graduates in the third of skill groups with the biggest increase in temporary workers saw their average earnings fall about seven percent in real terms. In the third with the smallest increase, earnings rose nearly six percent.

Borjas estimates that compared with a world without the temporary programs, native bachelor’s and master’s graduates in science and engineering earned 3.5 percent less in 2024. But that figure is an average, and the damage is concentrated. Natives with master’s degrees and computing or electrical and computer engineering majors earned roughly 16 to 17 percent less.

But don’t high-skilled visa workers also benefit American workers by providing complementary additional labor? Borjas shows that if those gains are spread evenly, American master’s graduates in computing still lose about $21,000 a year. Those in electrical and computer engineering lose about $25,000.

All these lost earnings add up. The annual net loss across roughly 13 million Americans in the medium- and high-exposure groups comes to approximately $47 billion, according to Borjas’ calculations.

The H-1B and similar visa programs, in other words, acted like a massive income redistribution scheme. American technologists lost earnings. Foreign recruits gained access to better-paid jobs than they could find at home, and employers benefited from cheaper labor. Borjas also calculates gains for Americans whose skills complement the additional workers. But those gains come at the expense of competing workers’ earnings. The familiar promise of benefits for everyone conceals a substantial bill handed to Americans who work in computer programming and similar fields. Importantly, all other things being equal, there’s no net gain to society. It’s just a redistribution, a tax on Americans who work in computer programming and similar fields.

The Long Shortage

That brings us back to the mystery of the missing American tech workers.

Why should a young person spend years acquiring difficult skills if Washington is busy reducing what employers have to pay for them? If you reduce the reward for entering a field, you reduce the number of people who will enter it. The economic principle that people respond to incentives does not suddenly stop operating when the people in question are American engineers. If you want less of something, tax it. The H-1B program is a tax on American tech workers.

Indeed, Borjas finds that exposed Americans become less likely to work full-time year-round and more likely to return to school or move into government and nonprofit employment. Americans already in the workforce were responding to the diminished rewards. Why would we expect students choosing careers to respond differently?

Borjas’s paper doesn’t show this effect directly, but it certainly points toward the conclusion that the H-1B and similar visa programs were not simply filling the gap for workers. They were digging the ditch, year after year after year. And then employers were pointing to the ditch and demanding more diggers.

We were supposed to import workers until Americans could fill the jobs. By depressing the rewards for doing those jobs, Washington made sure the employers would always need another extension.