Green energy activists are trying to derail a natural gas plant in North Carolina as state regulators approved a nearly 10 percent hike in utility rates across the state. The new plant would store natural gas and expand transmission lines to serve customers on the Transco pipeline, which runs from the Gulf of America up to New York City serving natural gas to tens of millions of customers.

Davidson County commissioners voted 4-3 last week to approve rezoning more than 1,600 acres in two rural counties south of Winston-Salem. Plans call for the plant to liquefy and store gas in 20-story-high tanks and then relay it for burning in two power plants, Business NC reported. The project could ultimately cost about $7 billion, hire at least 1,000 construction workers, and employ around 80 full-time staff.

The next step in the process is rezoning land in a neighboring county in order to build the massive infrastructure needed to get the plant online. Green energy activists have already signaled they will continue opposing the project. The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, which only wants so-called renewables built, is leading opposition. The group advocates for more electric vehicles. solar power adoption, and so-called “utility decarbonization.”

The opposition to more fossil fuel infrastructure exposes the true goal of leftists. Duke Energy won approval for a nearly 10 percent hike in utility rates over the next two years for residential customers.

The approved rates are about half of what Duke Energy initially proposed, which was an average of over 18 percent over two years. The utility company says the increased rates are helping with electric grid upgrades across North Carolina, which are necessary due to the population growth the state is seeing, according to Charlotte television station Queen City News.

The rate hike also includes new cost schedules for data center operations. Data centers using 50 megawatts of energy or more include minimum monthly payment requirements, long-term contracts, and up-front payments to cover transmission upgrades specifically for their facilities.

Among the other data center requirements are refunds to customers with interest if the company does not complete planned infrastructure upgrades on time. The company touts the moves as “keeping affordability at the forefront while allowing us to make the investments needed to strengthen reliability and support North Carolina’s continued growth,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.

There is no winner in this battle, though. While Duke Energy gained approval for raising rates on residential customers the company is also attempting to increase the amount of energy it can make available to customers. Yet the company also funded the campaigns of Democrats, including Senator-elect Roy Cooper, who carry out Green New Deal policies when in government. The green energy activists who oppose expanding capacity would drive rates even higher while ignoring the costs to families who voted for left-wing Democrats on affordability just two weeks ago.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.