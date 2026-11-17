Confidence among U.S. homebuilders plunged to a 14-year low in November, falling well below forecasts as buyer traffic dried up and a growing share of builders cut prices to attract customers.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell four points to 25, its lowest reading since April 2012. Economists surveyed by Econoday had expected an unchanged reading of 29, with forecasts ranging from 28 to 30. October’s reading was unrevised. The index stood at 38 a year ago. NAHB

The November survey, released Tuesday, showed deterioration across all three components. Current sales conditions dropped six points to 28. Expectations for sales over the next six months fell two points to 30.

The measure of prospective buyer traffic declined two points to 16, its lowest in 15 years excluding the initial pandemic shock in 2020.

Readings below 50 indicate that more builders view conditions as poor than good. NAHB

Builders responded to the weak demand by expanding discounts and incentives. Forty-six percent reported cutting prices in November, the highest share in the post-Covid period. Sixty-eight percent offered sales incentives, also a post-Covid high.

The discounts are becoming more widespread without becoming deeper. The average price reduction remained at six percent for an eighth consecutive month. At least 60 percent of builders have offered incentives for 20 consecutive months. NAHB

NAHB pointed to a combination of high borrowing costs, rising construction expenses and labor shortages.

The association’s chief economist, Robert Dietz, said mortgage rates above seven percent, weaker consumer confidence and uncertainty about the economic outlook were discouraging buyers. He also blamed tariffs for higher building material costs and said excessive regulation was undermining affordability.

NAHB Chairman Bill Owens claimed, without evidence, that stepped-up immigration enforcement was keeping legal workers away from construction sites, worsening labor shortages and increasing costs. More likely, many of the workers on construction sites were illegal and have been deported or are not showing up to avoid being deported. Builders are reluctant to admit how many illegal workers they employed at worksites.

Higher fuel prices were prompting subcontractors to raise their rates, Owens said, while fewer buyers were leading more builders to scale back construction. NAHB

Confidence weakened in every region on a three-month moving-average basis. The Northeast fell four points to 34, the Midwest dropped five points to 35, the South declined three points to 27 and the West slipped three points to 23.

Even the strongest regional reading, in the Midwest, remained well below the survey’s break-even level.