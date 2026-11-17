Jensen Huang said on Tuesday that we would be “honored” to return to his role as chief executive of Nvidia if its board of directors asks him back.

“I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners and customers for me to return as C.E.O.,” Huang said in a post to X. “If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as C.E.O.”

This was Huang’s first public statement since he resigned as CEO of the company he co-founded and ran for more than three decades. Huang resigned after he admitted to marital infidelity. He has allegedly had affairs with at least three women who are not his wife, including two Nvidia employees and a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly determined is an asset of Chinese state intelligence.

After the New York Times and other outlets reported on his close relationship with Alice Huang, Nvidia’s board last week launched an investigation. Jensen Huang resigned four days later.

Alice Huang was a top executive at a Singapore-based tech company called Megaspeed that was a customer of Nvidia. The Justice and Commerce Departments said Monday they are pursuing a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, a rare public disclosure of an ongoing probe. The Commerce Department said it launched an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations. The company has said it has not violated any laws and that Alice Huang let the company in August of 2025.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview last week that the Treasury Department pushed for months to add Megaspeed to the so-called “entities list”—the government’s official trade blacklist—but that the ultimate decision had to be made by the Commerce Department.

Some defenders of Jensen Huang have claimed that they do not believe there is conclusive evidence that Alice Huang was a spy for China. She has not been publicly charged with any crimes by U.S. officials.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump said he was not sure if she was a spy for China.

“I don’t know that she is a spy,” Mr. Trump said to reporters on on the White House lawn as he prepared to depart for a trip to China and other Asian countries. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy. I don’t know that she was a spy at all.”

Trump also said would be open to Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia.

“I would not mind; I would not mind that,” Trump said. “I think he learned a big lesson — I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another.”