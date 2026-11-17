Retail sales were stronger than expected in October, suggesting that household spending remains buoyant and supportive of economic growth.

Sales rose 0.2 percent last month, a slowdown after the gas-driven explosive 0.8 percent growth in September. Sales are up five percent in the first ten months of the year compared with the year-earlier period.

Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise. The monthly retail sales numbers are adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, sales rose 0.5 percent.

Sales in the so-called “control group”—which excludes food services, auto dealers, building material stores, and gas stations—rose by 0.6 percent. This was twice the 0.3 percent gain forecast. Analysts watch control group sales because they influence the calculation of gross domestic product.

Online sales rose 1.2 percent and are up 8.5 percent year-to-date. Sales at general merchandise stores—a category that includes large retailers such as Target and Walmart—inched up 0.1 percent. Department store sales fell 0.1 percent.

Sales at bars and restaurants climbed 0.2 percent and are up 4.8 percent year-to-date.

Building materials stores, such as Home Depot and Lowes, rose by a strong 0.5 percent. Sales at health and beauty stores jumped 1.5 percent.

Sales were down in the category that includes bookstores, sporting goods stores, and hobby stores. Sales were also lower at apparel retailers and grocery stores. Sales also dropped at furniture stores, likely reflecting ongoing weakness in the housing market.

Sales at auto and parts dealers fell 1.8 percent. These are up 1.6 percent year-to-date.

Sales were flat at electronic and appliance stores in October. Year-to-date, however, sales are up 7.0 percent.