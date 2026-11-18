Homebuilding started the fourth quarter with a bigger-than-expected rise in October.

Housing starts, which are measured as residential construction projects begin, rose 9.9 percent in October to an annual pace of 1.309 million. Economists had expected an annual pace of 1.25 million.

Compared with October of last year, starts were up 2.8 percent.

Single-family housing starts rose 4.0 percent compared with September. Compared with October of last year, however, starts are down 3.2 percent.

Starts of buildings with five or more units jumped 25.5 percent compared with September. From a year earlier, they are up 22 percent.

Applications for residential building permits plunged 7.4 percent to the lowest level since 2020.