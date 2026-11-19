The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 800 points Thursday as an early rally gave way to a broad selloff, even as shares of artificial intelligence company Anthropic jumped in their Nasdaq debut.

The Dow was down 801 points, or 1.6 percent, to 49,397 at 1:31 p.m. Eastern. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both fell 1.3 percent, and the small-cap Russell 2000 was down about 1.6 percent in early afternoon trading. The S&P 500 had gained as much as 1.3 percent in the morning and was on track for its sixth straight loss. Reuters

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, opened at $111.50 a share, 34 percent above its $83 IPO price. It gave back more than half of that opening gain and traded around $95.50 in early afternoon, still up 15 percent. The $81.3 billion offering was the largest on record.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded lower. Health care and consumer staples led the early-afternoon declines, each down about 1.8 percent, while information technology fell about 1 percent. Reuters

Chevron and Home Depot were the only Dow stocks in positive territory at 1 p.m., up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. UnitedHealth and Nike fell about 4.8 percent apiece, followed by Merck, down 3.3 percent, and Caterpillar, down 3.2 percent. Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth took about 307 points off the Dow between them.