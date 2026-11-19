Vice President JD Vance rebuked Oklahoma’s outgoing GOP Governor, Kevin Stitt, for suggesting that states be allowed to provide migrant workers to CEOs.

“To a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws,” Vance posted on X. “It is morally and electorally disastrous.”

The comment came after Stitt told Politico that states should be allowed to import migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to technology-aided citizens:

We’re overthinking [immigration reform]: It’s as simple as if an employer is vouching for an employee, the state governor should be able to issue that workforce permit. Period. End of story.

“Other countries have figured that out — it’s not that complicated,” he added, without mentioning the migration-related harm inflicted on Canadians by investor advocates.

Vance’s response was sharply critical, saying:

I like Kevin, but what does “bipartisan immigration reform” mean? If you mean making it harder for megacompanies to defraud our visa system, great. If you mean we should pass legislation to make it harder for employers to violate our immigration law, I’m all ears. But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws.

Under Trump, Vance has taken a strong stance against business-driven migration, despite pushback from business.

Oklahoma’s newly selected Secretary of State also criticized Stitt:

Stitt’s migration proposal is a close match to the “Any Willing Worker” plan pushed by President George Bush in 2001. If enacted, it would eliminate Americans’ national labor market, force down wages, push up rents, minimize productivity investments, and shift vast wealth to investors and Wall Street.

Stitt told Politico:

I do believe that the governors should have a seat at the table because we’re closer to our workforce needs. The governor of Louisiana is closer to the fishery needs… [than] some bureaucrat in Washington, DC. So why not let the governors match up the employer with the employee?

Politico’s reporters did not quiz Stitt about the likely winners and losers from his pro-migration economic plan.

In recent years, Stitt has repeatedly lobbied President Trump, federal legislators, and other governors for a federal law allowing states to hand out work permits.

In response, Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) have drafted a bill that would give governors the authority to raise the local labor supply for favored constituencies and donors, regardless of the damage to citizens. So far, the giveaway bill has no additional sponsors.

Stitt owns a regional bank, so he would personally benefit if the state could award work permits to migrants. Potentially, once retired, Stitt could lobby the governor for cheap labor to aid his bank’s investments.

Banks are one of the few winners from mass migration because an inflow of migrants expands the need for auto loans, construction loans, mortgages, business loans, and loans to pay off smuggling debts. This gain for banks can be seen in the countries that have opened their borders to mass migration, including Canada, Spain, Australia, and Ireland.

Stitt coupled his call for cheap labor with a supposedly conservative demand that migrants not be allowed any share of citizens’ wealth:

Now you know who actually doesn’t need to be in our country? Because the people that don’t have a job that are just on our resources and they’re trying to get free Medicaid. No, we don’t have the resources for that. I also don’t believe in just automatically giving U.S. citizenship, but I do believe that the governor should have a seat at the table because we’re closer to our workforce needs.

Next door to Stitt’s Oklahoma, the GOP lost a Kansas Senate seat and the governorship because the Democrats were newly backed by many Latino legal migrants and the U.S.-born children of illegal migrants.

The voting bloc was imported by the GOP-aligned meatpackers and farmers. “Around half or more of registered voters in Finney, Ford and Seward counties are Latino, according to state voting data,” the Kansas Reflector website reported.

Stitt also suggested that employers would pay the federal government roughly $2,500 for each imported worker. “Let’s charge that employer $2,500 to go towards our national debt,” he told Politico.

The national debt is $40 trillion. It would require an inflow of 16 billion migrants at $2,500 each to pay off the debt, not counting the extra costs of welfare for migrants in low-wage jobs.