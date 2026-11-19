A KFC franchise operator in Texas with more than 80 locations in 10 states has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The recent decision made by Tasty Chick’n, LLC, happened due to declining sales, growing debt, and a dispute regarding unpaid franchise fees, Fox Business reported Thursday.

The franchisee that operated 84 KFC and KFC/Taco Bell restaurants made the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The company has been hoping to find a buyer for its locations that employ over 1,600 workers.

“Tasty Chick’n has struggled with falling sales and shrinking profit margins. Restaurant sales declined approximately 15.6% over three years, while profit margins fell from 11.8% in fiscal 2023 to 4% so far in fiscal 2026,” the report said, noting the operator deferred royalty payments but eventually stopped them in November 2025.

“KFC and Taco Bell subsequently issued a notice of default in December 2025, followed by a September 2026 notice of intent to terminate the company’s franchise agreements,” the Fox article continued. “The franchisors claimed Tasty Chick’n owed approximately $15.7 million in unpaid royalties, advertising contributions and other fees, according to the bankruptcy filing.”

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to reorganize its finances without shutting down, the New York Post reported.

“Yum Brands — the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell — wants to terminate its franchise agreements after the company said it’s still waiting on about $15.7 million in unpaid royalties, advertising contributions and other fees,” the article read.

In 1930, KFC’s founder bought a roadside motel in Corbin, Kentucky, where he began serving his now famous fried chicken, per the KFC website:

The Colonel — aka Harland Sanders — was born Sept. 9, 1890, on a farm near Henryville, Indiana, and learned to cook at an early age. After serving in the U.S. Army and trying his hand at more than couple careers — firefighter, streetcar operator and insurance salesperson, to name a few. He then began running service stations in Nicholasville and Corbin, Kentucky. There, he started serving his delicious fried chicken to interstate travelers, eventually perfecting the pressure cooker method and his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

KFC recently opened a location in McKinney, Texas, to be a test lab restaurant called Open House, the Associated Press (AP) reported in September.

“KFC has grown into one of the world’s largest fast-food chains. As of June, the brand counted more than 34,000 restaurants in over 150 countries,” the outlet stated.

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