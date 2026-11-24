U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest level since January 2025 as more Americans said jobs were plentiful and fewer expected hiring prospects to worsen over the next six months.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose 11.4 points to 103.3 in November, topping every estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. It was the second straight increase after confidence fell to a more than decade low in September.

The share of consumers who said jobs were plentiful climbed to 30.8 percent from 26.2 percent, while the share who said jobs were hard to get fell to 18.4 percent from 21.4 percent. The gap widened to 12.4 percentage points from 4.8 points, the widest since mid-2025.

The outlook for jobs also improved. The share expecting fewer jobs to be available in six months fell to 19.3 percent from 25.7 percent. That still slightly exceeded the 18.1 percent who expected more jobs.

The measure of current conditions rose 13.7 points to 132.8, the highest since July 2025. The expectations index climbed 9.9 points to 83.6, the highest since the end of 2024. More consumers expected business conditions to improve than to deteriorate, reversing October’s result. Expectations for household income softened slightly.

Confidence rose across all age groups, with the biggest gain among Gen Z respondents. It climbed sharply among Democrats and independents and slipped among Republicans, who remained the most confident group. The University of Michigan’s November survey showed the same partisan pattern.

“Consumer confidence rallied again in November, potentially due to lower uncertainty following the midterm elections,” said Fergus McCormick, a senior economist at the Conference Board. The survey was conducted Nov. 1–17.

Average inflation expectations for the next 12 months declined for a second straight month to 5.7 percent, though consumers continued to cite high prices and rising costs in written responses. More respondents said a recession was unlikely in the next year, and plans to buy cars and homes edged higher. The share considering a vacation in the next six months rose to 44.9 percent from 42.7 percent.