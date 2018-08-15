NJ Superintendent Poops on School Track ‘on Daily Basis,’ Gets $100k Upon Resignation

A New Jersey superintendent who was arrested after allegedly defecating on a high school track “on a daily basis” is set to earn $100,000 before he resigns at the end of September.

Thomas W. Tramaglini, the former Kenilworth Public Schools superintendent, is set to earn $100,000 before he resigns this September. Tramaglini was suspended from his position in May after it was discovered that he was taking daily defecation breaks on the Holmdel High School outdoor track.

According to his resignation agreement, Tramaglini will be on paid leave until September 30, when he will be forced to resign from the position. “From the date of execution of this Separation Agreement by Tramaglini and the Board President, Tramaglini will remain on a paid leave of absence for personal reasons through Sept. 30, 2018,” the agreement reads. “During such time, he shall not report to work, perform any of the duties of, nor have any of the responsibilities of the position of Superintendent of Schools of the Kenilworth School District.”

It still isn’t entirely clear why Tramaglini was regularly pooping on the Holmdel High School track. He was charged on May 1 with defecating in public after local police set up surveillance cameras to determine who was behind the steady stream of human feces that had appearing each day.

In a bizarre twist, Tramaglini has announced that he places to sue the Holmdel police department for taking photographs of him. Tramaglini claims that the department has “maliciously” circulated his mugshot, despite the relatively minor nature of his offense.

“Holmdel Township Police Department unlawfully took Dr. Tramaglini’s photograph and distributed and disseminated the ‘mug shot’ to third parties, including the media, with the intent to harm Dr. Tramaglini,” reads a court document for the lawsuit.