Cornell Orientation Packet Tells Students if They Are ‘Privileged’ or ‘Oppressed’

An orientation packet handed out to freshmen at Cornell University this year separates “privileged” from “oppressed” students.

The packet, which was first reported on by Campus Reform, shows a list of identity markers that allegedly determine whether a student is “privileged” or “oppressed.”

The packet lists gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, age, class, educational level, religion, nationality, childhood family structure, disability, ethnicity, size, use of English, and marital/parental status.

According to the packet, this system is an efficient way to determine whether or not a student is “privileged” or “oppressed.” For example, the packet says that you are “oppressed” if you are a person “of size.”

The packet makes no mention of the immense privilege it is to attend an institution like Cornell University.