California High School Bars Teen Girl from Wearing MAGA Hat in Class

A California high school refused to allow a teenage girl to wear a Donald Trump campaign hat in class because the hat allegedly violated the school’s dress code.

Clovis North High School senior Maddie Mueller queried the school administration about wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with her participation with Valley Patriots, a conservative activist group, according to Fox News.

School officials, though, refused permission claiming it violated the school’s dress code.

Mueller’s request to wear a hat with school colors that supported the president was also rejected.

The girl was shocked and wondered how patriotic clothing could be deemed “inappropriate.”

For its part, the school claimed that the media was taking the situation out of context.

“It’s unfortunate that our dress code is being misrepresented as specifically singling out a MAGA hat as that is not what the policy says,” Chief Communication Officer Kelly Avants told the media.

Avants even claimed that MAGA wear was acceptable.

“The district dress code allows for students to wear shirts or other clothing with a wide variety of sayings and/or political commentary. Unless causing an actual disruption on campus, MAGA apparel is acceptable, and this has been shared with the student,” Avantas added.

But the dress code does not specify whether political slogans or clothing is acceptable.

“Our dress code is really about allowing our kids to come to school, to feel safe at school, to feel supported at school and to free of distractions so they can focus on learning,” Avantas said.

Mueller says that the school has repeatedly cited the dress code to prevent her from wearing patriotic and Donald Trump-related clothing, especially a t-shirt that featured a border wall theme.

“I’m not really caring if I’m offending anybody,” the teen said. “I’m just showing support for the president and what I believe.”

Mueller also said that her parents support his political activism, but her mother worries that the school will retaliate against her with her grades or may even try to prevent her from graduating.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.