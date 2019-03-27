Wake Forest Officials Launch Investigation into Student’s ‘Build the Wall’ Joke

Officials at Wake Forest University have launched an investigation into a “Build the Wall” joke made by a student.

According to a report from The College Fix, officials at Wake Forest University have launched an investigation into a “Build the Wall” joke made by a student. A student posted a satirical student body president campaign on Instagram. “He wants to build a wall between wake and winston salem state. And he’ll make them pay for it,” the post read. Students claim that the joke is an obvious reference to Wake Forest’s rivalry with neighboring Winston-Salem State University, a historically black university.

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch addressed the joke in a statement over the weekend. “While the intent of the authors may have been a parody of a national issue, it was deeply offensive and unacceptable,” Hatch wrote. “The impact on the community is widespread and harmful, regardless of the original intent.”