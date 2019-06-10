9-Year-Old Pays School Lunch Debt for His Entire Class

Seth Perlman/AP Photo
NATE CHURCH

Ryan Kirkpatrick used his own allowance money to pay his entire third grade class’s outstanding lunch money at West Park Elementary School in Napa, California.

Kirkpatrick had a conversation with his mother in which he expressed concern for children in his class that were unable to pay for their lunches. In response, she e-mailed the school to find out how much outstanding debt the other children in his class had.

“I think it was $74.50,” she told ABC affiliate KGO. “So, I took that email and came to Ryan and said, ‘What do you want to do.’ He said, ‘I guess I can pay for it.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said, ‘Yes,'” she recalled.

Meals at West Park Elementary School vary in cost according to family income, from 30 cents up to $3.25. The school district confirmed that all kids will receive a hot lunch regardless of whether they have a negative balance on their lunch account.

But Ryan just wanted to help his classmates: “I want them to realize that people actually think about them,” he said. “I want them to feel happy someone cares about them.”

