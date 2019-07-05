Video: Explosion Reported at University of Nevada, Reno Dorms

Emergency response crews scrambled Friday to the University of Nevada, Reno amid reports of a “utilities accident” at a dormitory.
According to local officials, both police officers and firefighters on are scene and advised individuals to vacate the area and stay away.
RGJ.com reports:
One student was in her dorm room at Argenta Hall when she heard the explosion.
“I heard a really large boom, and the fire alarm went off,” Therese-Mae Lim said Friday. “I went outside of my room and all the lights were off. There was a complete power outage except for the emergency lights.”
Several people, who were across from the building, were struck by shrapnel when the explosion went off, Lim said.
“I thought I smelled gas when I left the building,” she said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Video and photos of the scene are circulating on social media.
#breaking Explosion Argenta Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno
Video:https://t.co/gKnkRD83yP pic.twitter.com/5y8wQs8Nr9
— Landon Miller (@Landon__Miller) July 5, 2019
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.