City Teachers Flood ‘Seeking Arrangement’ Site to Supplement Income

Teachers from New York and California are pouring in to sugar daddy website “seeking.com” to keep their checkbooks out of the red.

“Sugar babies who want to live their lives and better their careers can’t, especially when they are working multiple jobs,” said seeking.com CEO Brandon Wade. “Having a mentor or partner who exceeds what they already bring to the table can allow them to focus on their goals and achieve the lifestyle they strive for.”

Over 450 of New York City’s teachers are attempting to “achieve the lifestyle” that allows them to pay their rent. That still places them behind California for desperate educators, but just ahead of Texas and Florida’s strapped scholars. Teachers with a bachelor’s degree start at $57,000, while a master’s will only improve that to about $63,000.

At least their students can relate; many of them — and their graduates — are doing the same thing. “The number of college graduates carrying student loan debt is higher than those who are employed full-time,” claimed a report by The College Fix. “Instead of waiting to see if a new administration might bring relief after the 2020 elections, an increasing number of students are counting on wealthy benefactors to help fund their education.”

And while these numbers are great for Wade — and the “daddies” for whom he delivers “babies” — they highlight an ongoing crisis in the lower and middle classes.

“Over the past three administrations, the overall cost of attending college has more than doubled. Students are tired of hearing politicians campaign on the importance of education, job growth, and opportunity — just to leave promises on the convention floor,” Wade said. “The numbers speak for themselves. Of the four million students on Seeking Arrangement, more than 62 percent attend college in the US.”

They can only hope there is enough sugar to go around.