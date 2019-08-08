Georgia Deputies Accompany Son of Fallen Deputy to First Day of School

Georgia sheriff’s deputies accompanied the son of a fallen deputy killed in the line of duty to his first day of fourth grade on Wednesday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday that it wanted to give nine-year-old Caden and his mother Stephanie “extra support and encouragement” on his first day of school:

Photos show the deputies lining the sidewalk of Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, following Caden as he walked into school.

“The actions of caring and support for both Caden and Stephanie only reinforce what the men and women of our agency already know,” Sheriff Gerald Couch told WXIA-TV. “The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is a family. We come together as one in both difficult and joyful times.”

Caden’s father, Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was killed in the line of duty last month during a gunfire exchange with a stolen vehicle. Dixon died after a bullet struck him under his bulletproof vest, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

WSB-TV reported that the nine teenage suspects involved have been arrested.

Authorities believe the stolen car was used for other vehicle burglaries.

Dixon, a three-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, also left behind a younger son who was just four months old when he was killed. A memorial fund was set up for Dixon’s family shortly after his death.