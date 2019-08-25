Students for Trump Launches ‘Get Out The Vote’ Campaign

Students for Trump hosted its official launch party on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada for its new “Get Out The Vote” campaign. The organization says that students from over 1,500 college and high school campuses across the country were present at the event.

Turning Point USA told Breitbart News that since its sister 501(c)(4) organization Turning Point Action (TPAction) announced its acquisition of the Students for Trump (SFT) name and social media assets — along with co-chair Ryan Fournier — the organization has received over 2,500 chapter inquiries at Division I universities alone.

“TPAction and SFT look to take ground in places the Democrats aren’t expecting to defend, places they need to win frankly,” said Charlie Kirk in a statement to Breitbart News. “President Trump has an undeniable connection with young people that very few on the right have ever harnessed.”

“They love his authenticity, his fearlessness when dealing with the press, and they love that he understands conservative meme culture and social media,” added Kirk. “If age is just a number, then this president is the living embodiment of that idea. He has more energy than most college kids, and they see that and respect it.”

The organization says that its Get Out the Vote campaign will focus on battleground states like Michigan and North Carolina, and will deploy a field team to assist students with maintaining a physical presence on their campuses.

The field team will be equipped with on-site registration capabilities, bold-messaging and information packets challenging progressive assumptions about conservatives, and “robust social media and video assets” to recruit more students seeking to get involved, according to the organization.

“After seven years of traveling to campuses and working with students, I know this as a fact, young people aren’t opposed to conservative ideas, they’re just not exposed to them in the first place,” said Kirk to Breitbart News.

“I also know that there is an army of untapped college students who love this president, they’re just so often told they’re not supposed to,” affirmed Kirk.

“Students for Trump will give free-thinkers and right-of-center students an opportunity to come out of the shadows and get off the sidelines to help elect President Donald Trump to a well deserved, and critically needed second term in office,” he added.

Friday’s launch party served as the official kick-off event for the team of volunteers, field staff, and other supporters who will be on the ground on college campuses across the country, with the goal of registering 1 million new voters ahead of the 2020 election.

