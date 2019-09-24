Teacher Carries Student with Spina Bifida on Hiking Trip

A Kentucky teacher is receiving lots of praise after he decided to include a student with spina bifida on a school hiking trip by carrying her on his back.

Ryan— a ten-year-old with spina bifida— thought she might have to miss out on the school field trip initially because the school planned to visit the Falls of Ohio, which is inaccessible by wheelchair, WCMH reported.

Her mother was about ready to plan an alternate field trip day when a male teacher at the school reached out to Ryan’s mother to tell her he would carry the ten-year-old on his back throughout the trip.

The teacher received the backpack carrier and then toted Ryan around the natural park.

“These are the things that the news should be talking about. These beautiful people should be shared with the world, to see and inspire,” Ryan’s mother wrote in the Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

The post has been shared more than 1,100 times and has received more than 2,400 reactions as of Tuesday.