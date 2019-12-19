Donor Gives School District $60K to Help Pay Off Lunch Debt

A donor in Aurora, Colorado, presented a school district with a much-needed gift to help students and their families this holiday season.

Wednesday, Canvas Credit Union’s CEO, Todd Marskberry, surprised the Aurora Public Schools with a check for $60,000, according to the Denver Post.

“The money will help pay off the lunch debt at all Title I schools in Aurora, freeing up desperately needed funds elsewhere,” the article stated.

When Marksberry dropped off the gift at Lansing Elementary School, Principal Jennifer Murtha said about six percent of her students come from homeless families, so the check was truly a “Christmas miracle.”

The credit union’s website stated that its purpose was to be a leader in the community and make sure families are on a path to becoming financially stable.

“We strive to help individuals and families make better decisions and grow stronger financially,” the site read, adding that it wanted to be known for its people and their heart for others.

Wednesday, Aurora Public Schools tweeted a photo of Marksberry and school officials as he presented them with the check:

Big 🙏 to ⁦⁦@canvasfamily⁩ for paying off ALL school lunch debt at our Title I schools!!! We have the best community partners and we’re so grateful for your generosity! Feeling the ❤️ this holiday season!!! pic.twitter.com/UqhfNiT4EH — Aurora Public Schools (@aurorak12) December 18, 2019

Aurora School Superintendent Rico Munn said the money will take a huge chunk out of the lunch debt, according to Denver 7.

“The debt can get into the six figures. When you can cut into that, it frees up resources to hire teachers to provide more curriculum to do things that kids need to be supported,” he commented.

Kevin Birdwell, whose daughter is a student at the elementary school, said the debt relief means he can give her a nice Christmas this year.

“It’s a blessing that helps out not only my kid, but every student at our school. For us, it means that we can buy other things for my daughter, my younger son. Things around the house. It takes a load off.”

Birdwell also praised Marksberry for his act of kindness that will help him pay rent and heating bills this winter.

“This is one of the best things you can receive. Somebody is trying to help out their fellow humans — being a good friend. It’s something that helps everybody out. Merry Christmas to everyone,” he concluded.